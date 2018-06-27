‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 5 Premiere Date on Netflix Announced

Netflix has officially announced the season five return date for hit animated comedy series BoJack Horseman.

A fan tweeted at the BoJack Horseman Twitter account to ask when the series would return. The account replied in character, revealing that the new season would debut on September 14th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“wooowwww congratulations you are the 10000000 person to ask that question your prize is the answer sept 14th now please stop asking me,” Horseman tweeted.

wooowwww congratulations you are the 10000000 person to ask that question your prize is the answer sept 14th now please stop asking me https://t.co/YlMPphjRdq — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

BoJack Horseman was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The series’ voice cast includes star Will Arnett and supporting cast Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins, and Aaron Paul.

In BoJack Horseman, “Will Arnett voices BoJack, the failed legendary 90’s sitcom star from the favorite family sitcom Horsin’ Around, who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback…”

Compared to network animated comedies, BoJack Horseman mixes realism surprisingly well with comedy. It has been praised for its handling of issues like depression, trauma, addiction, and generally self-destructive behavior, as well as for taking an existential look at the human condition.

BoJack Horseman Season 4 began with Bojack missing from Hollywoo and still coming to terms with the death of Sarah Lynn, one of the former child actors on his career-defining sitcom Horsin’ Around. While away, he discovers secrets of his family’s history, including that his grandmother had a forced lobotomy. Later, he meets Hollyhock whom he at first believes is a daughter he was previously unaware of, but later discovers that she is, in fact, his half-sister, born from an affair that Bojack’s father had with a mistress. Meanwhile, Mr. Peanutbutter ran a campaign to become the new governor.

Are you excited for Bojack Horseman‘s return? Let us know how you feel in the comments!