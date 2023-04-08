Booster Gold Fan Art Transforms Guardians of the Galaxy Star Chris Pratt Into DCU Character

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie helmed by James Gunn with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the director has hinted that not only is this his final film for Marvel but this may very well be the final film for the actors, including Chris Pratt. Gunn will be moving on to his gig as co-CEO of DC Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he believes that he will work with the actors he's worked with at Marvel over at DC. Fans have been trying to figure out who Gunn could cast as booster gold for his upcoming series, and Pratt's name has come up multiple times. Now an artist is showing off how the actor could look in the role. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle @Clements.Ink created some fan art of Pratt as the DCU's booster gold. In the fan art, Pratt gets Booster Gold's classic look brought to life for his big screen debut. While there is an actor already talking to the studio about the role, Pratt may still have a commitment to Marvel Studios.

You can check out the fan art below.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians"

What is director James Gunn Doing Next?

James Gunn is officially announced that he is directing the next Superman movie, Superman: Legacy which will hit theaters on July 11th, 2025. Gunn and Safran recently took over as the co-CEOs of DC Studios last year and when the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery leadership, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th while Booster Gold remains in development.

