Breaking Bad Cast Celebrate Show's 15th Anniversary in New Video

Want to feel old? This week marks 15 years since Breaking Bad debuted. The iconic series went on to have five seasons, win 16 Emmy awards, get a sequel movie titled El Camino, and the spin-off series Better Call Saul. It's been ten years since Breaking Bad came to an end, and last year saw the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. While the beloved shows may be over, the folks involved with the series are still out there having fun. In fact, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are about to return as Jesse Pinkman and Walter White in a Super Bowl ad. In honor of Breaking Bad's anniversary, some of the show's stars made a little video celebrating the occasion.

"STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING. A few of our friends wanted to say hi. 😏," the official Twitter account for Breaking Bad shared on January 20th. The video features Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring), RJ Mitte (Walt Jr.), and producer Peter Gould. You can check it out below:

STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING. A few of our friends wanted to say hi. 😏 pic.twitter.com/nqhSyX7FUi — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) January 20, 2023

How Does Peter Gould Feel About Better Call Saul's Ending?

Recently, Peter Gould, who co-created the prequel series with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, talked about being satisfied with the way the spin-off ended.

"It's a lot of pressure. It's very scary. A lot of sweaty palms. A lot of sleepless nights," Gould said of the Better Call Saul series finale during AMC's Television Critics Association presentation. "I mean, I think, 'Who are we going to please?' I think we know. I think those of us on the show are very happy with where it ended. I hope everybody else agrees." Gould continued, "I think the thing that I'm most proud of is, it's true itself. And we're playing in the same court that we started with, and I think that's an accomplishment."

What Was Jonathan Banks' Biggest Better Call Saul Regret?

Both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul starred Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut. The spin-off series provided a closer look at his character, including details about the death of his son and how it affected the former cop. However, there is one part of Mike's past that Banks wishes had been addressed on Better Call Saul. "Who was Mike in love with?" Banks wondered during Entertainment Weekly's 2018 Breaking Bad reunion. Unfortunately, he never got his answer.

"Because you don't touch Mike. If that person came out of the past and just touched him on the shoulder, he would almost collapse under that kind of gentleness, that kind of touch," Banks previously told EW. "My biggest thing was — and it really disappointed me was — my son had a mother," he added in a recent interview. "Who? What was she? And I would've loved to have seen that character come in."

