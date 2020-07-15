Bruce Campbell Reprising Brisco County, Jr. Role for Live Table Read

✖

Beyond his time as Ashley Williams in the Evil Dead franchise, one character fans have frequently begged Bruce Campbell to reprise is Brisco County, Jr. from the short-lived TV series of the same name. The actor will do just that very soon as he and his cast mates will reunite for a live table read of the first episode along with a discussion of the series. Campbell will be joined by Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl), Christian Clemenson (Turn: Washington’s Spies), JP Ferguson (Suits), and co-creator and showrunner Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel). The reunion is set to take place on Friday, July 31 at 5 PMPT / 8 PM ET.

Tickets to watch the event cost $12.50 with all the proceeds going to Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, and the Writer’s Guild Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve and promote the history and craft of writing for the screen. Baron Vaughn of Netflix's Mystery Science Theater 3000 revival will appear as a special guest with even more to be announced later. You can grab your tickets for the event here.

The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. ran for just 27 episodes in the 1993 - 1994 season, airing on Fox to critical acclaim and...not very much audience. The western-comedy had one foot in the realm of its old west theme, another in a science-fiction steampunk realm, and its tongue firmly in its cheek. As Dr. Thompson would say, it was too weird to live, but too rare to die as it's clearly achieve cult status at this point.

Despite maintaining his position that he's finished with the role of Ash and starring in Evil Dead films and TV, Campbell has long maintained that he'd like to return to the part Brisco County, Jr.

“I would actually be willing to do a Brisco revisited,” Campbell told The Houston Chronicle in 2018. “(Show creator) Carlton Cuse (who would go on to produce “Lost”) and I have stayed in touch. … It’s armchair conversation but if there’s a healthy way to make these things work, it works. … If someone can go, ‘Here’s what you would do for a two-hour TV movie or six-hour limited series.’ But it has to make sense because, you know, ‘Brisco’ is 25-years-old.”

