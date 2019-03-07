‘Buffy’ and ‘Angel’ Alum Alexis Denisof Joins ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

It's an exciting day for fans of both the Whedonverse and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as it was just announced that Alexis Denisof will be showing up in the Netflix series' second season.

Denisof is best known for playing Wesley Wyndam-Pryce on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, the latter of which he was a series regular from early season one until the show ended after its fifth season.

According to TV Line, the actor will be playing Ms. Wardell (Michelle Gomez)'s boyfriend, Adam Masters. The character is returning to the haunting town of Greendale after "a stint overseas." Unfortunately for him, he doesn't know that his fiancée has been "taken over" by Madam Satan.

Many Twitter fans will be happy to know that this relationship existed pre-Madam Satan, as lots of die-hards are not-so-secretly hoping the character will enter into a romance with Aunt Zelda. Miranda Otto, the actress behind Zelda, has even stated publicly that she'd be down for the relationship.

While we may not be rooting for this to be a forever love, we're extremely excited to see Denisof re-enter the wide world of teens and demons. While it's been a minute since his Wesley days, the former rogue demon hunter is still working hard in television. In addition to a recurring role on Grimm from 2013- 2015, the actor recently received an Emmy nomination for his work in I Love Bekka & Lucy, a short form show by the Stage 13 Network.

If you weren't paying attention, you may have missed Denisof teaming back up with Joss Whedon, creator of Buffy and Angel, for The Avengers. The actor played The Other, Thanos' personal servant, and he reprised the role again in Guardians of the Galaxy.

If you're a big fan of the Wesley and Fred (Amy Acker) ship on Angel, but haven't forgiven Whedon for the tragic way things turned out, we recommend watching the director's 2012 adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing. The film reunited Denisof with Acker as Benedick And Beatrice, one of Shakespeare's most beloved couples.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has a lot in store for fans with a holiday special premiering on Netflix on December 14th. The episode will feature McKenna Grace as young Sabrina, which has fans excited. The child actress is cornering the market in younger versions of characters, recently playing Young Theo in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and will soon be seen in Captain Marvel as Young Carol Danvers.

Season one of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now streaming on Netflix.