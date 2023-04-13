Bupkis Trailer: Pete Davidson's Peacock Comedy Debuts Wild First Look

The first trailer for Pete Davidson's new TV series Bupkis has been released by Peacock, revealing some WILD first footage for the comedy. This semi-autobiographical series from the former Saturday Night Live star will premiere on the streaming service in May and based on the first footage it will be loaded with vulgar jokes and surprising guest stars. Previously confirmed guest stars for Bupkis include Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, and Kenan Thompson with the first trailer confirming appearances by Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Paul Walter Hauser, John Mulaney, and....Art the Clown from the Terrifier franchise. Watch it for yourself below.

In Bupkis, a half-hour live action comedy, Davidson plays a heightened, fictionalized version of his own real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known. The series follows Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. Edie Falco and Joe Pesci will lead the series with him, playing his mother and grandfather respectively.

Other guest stars confirmed to apepar in the cast include La La Anthony, Charlamagne Tha God, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Philip Ettinger, Al Gore, Sunita Mani, Chris O'Donnell, Shane Gillis, Oona Roche, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Jon Stewart, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Chase Sui Wonders.

Expaniniing the title for hte series in an in terview with The Breakfast Club, Davidson said :A bupkis, it's like I guess Yiddish or the and Jewish term meaning uh like whatever or nothing and it's just my grandpa used to just say it all the time growing up. 'You don't know bupkis' or 'This is bupkis,' so we just we start with a fun title...I just thought it looked cool like on a t-shirt... I don't know, just sounded better than like any other thing. I didn't want it to be like, because it is a show about, I guess, mem so I didn't want it to be ike Pete Davidson's being wacky!

Davidson also opened up about the addition of Joe Pesci to the series, marking his first role on television in thirty years. "We had an actor attached to play this role and he backed out at the last second and I didn't know what to do. When I called Lorne (Michaels), and Lorne's you know a wizard, and he was just like 'What about Pesci?' I just was like 'How? Why would you say it why'd you say it like that when you know the guy's only done The Irishman in the last like 30 years?' And he was like, \You know all he's waiting for is a good part,' and I was like all right. Then I met with him and like we kind of hit it off he's from Jersey, I'm from Staten Island so we knew a lot of the similar kind of things. He didn't need to do it and he liked it enough and our crew enough to let us do it and we all had a f--king ball dude."

Bupkis premieres on Peacock on Thursday, May 4th.