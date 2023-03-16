Pete Davidson's Peacock Series Bupkis Confirms Premiere Date

Peacock has announced when Bupkis, its new comedy series created by and starring Pete Davidson, will premiere on the streaming service. Bupkis is a fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's life growing up and boasts an impressive all-star cast of characters, including Edie Falcon (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) as Davidson's mother, and Academy Award-winner Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, The Irishman) as Davidson's grandfather. Bupkis is written, starring, and executive produced by Pete Davidson, who officially exited the late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live last year. All eyes will turn to Bupkis next, which will premiere all eight episodes Thursday, May 4th on Peacock.

Along with the official date announcement, Peacock also dropped the first look images from Bupkis. We can check out the list of guest stars, including Brad Garrett, Chase Sui Wonders, Simon Rex, Charlie Day, Ray Romano, and Pete Davidson's SNL co-star Kenan Thompson. Taking one look at the images already gives viewers an idea of the unpredictability in store for the series. Peacock describes Bupkis as "a half-hour live action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known."

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, last year when Peacock announced the straight-to-series order for the comedy. "Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television."

You can find the first-look images at Bupkis below. All eight episodes debut May 4th on Peacock.