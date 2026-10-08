Cancelled DCEU Green Lantern TV Series Images & Story Details Finally Revealed

Although James Gunn’s DCU is still proving itself in many ways, the recently concluded live-action streaming series Lanterns just proved to be rather popular. In fact, just as season 1 wrapped up, there were already , and although nothing has been officially announced, it feels like only a matter of time before it will be. That is arguably particularly impressive given the history of the Green Lantern story in the larger DC franchise, including Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 movie Green Lantern, which famously performed very poorly both with critics and at the box office (currently, it still has a 25% critic score and 45% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes). Lanterns was far from the first project to attempt to rectify this history, though.

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Among the efforts to improve the Green Lantern image in DC was the planned DCEU Green Lantern series, and now, years later, we are finding out even more about it. Recently, it was revealed via Marc Guggenheim that the original show, “…took place in two time periods and had the Manhunters as the primary villains.” The original title, that same report indicates, was Emerald Knights. In addition to these newly provided story details, concept art for the series was shared, and honestly, if this art is any indication, this series had actual promise.

Concept art from the cancelled ‘GREEN LANTERN’ series shared by Marc Guggenheim



In his Substack post, Guggenheim shares that this series would take place across two time periods – Alan Scott in 1941 and Guy Gardner in 1984.



Appearances from Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Kilowog, and… pic.twitter.com/0OPdGScNUw — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 8, 2026

Emerald Knights Is Another Project On the DCU’s Previous Chopping Block

Gunn’s DCU has heralded in an exciting new era of the larger DC franchise, and in addition to Lanterns’ recent success, there are several exciting projects on the horizon, from the highly anticipated Superman sequel movie Man of Tomorrow, which is set to hit theaters next summer, to the slightly bizarre and, seemingly, charmingly unusual series The People v. Gorilla Grodd, among others. Even so, it’s clear that with the DCU came the cancellation of myriad plans, just one of which is Emerald Knights. Of course, that’s always going to be the case when a franchise changes hands in the way that DC did from the DCEU to the DCU.

Despite that fact, tensions and disappointments remain, both in terms of what was cut and regarding how it was done. In fact, not that long ago, Gal Gadot herself expressed unhappiness over how this transition happened, especially pertaining to how Henry Cavill was made aware that he was no longer going to be playing Superman, and there are many DC fans who still long for the Snyderverse days. It makes sense that these new concept art reveals and story details would cause some frustrations within the fanbase and curiosities about what could have been. Ultimately, though, Lanterns did at least prove itself, perhaps lessening the blow of the promise this Emerald Knights series seems to have had.

Do you wish we had gotten to see Emerald Knights, or are you happy with how things played out with Lanterns? Share your thoughts in the comments below.