Gal Gadot Reveals Surprising Wonder Woman 3 Talks With DC Studios, And What Happened

As DC fans gear up to learn whether Adria Arjona’s Man of Tomorrow character is indeed the DCU’s Wonder Woman, as many are expecting, the DCEU’s Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, is sharing new insight into what happened with her character and that iteration of the franchise and what ultimately caused the definitive end of her role as the character. It was only recently that , wishing the next person in the role (who remains a mystery for now) well and reflecting positively on the experience. Already, given that the DCU will presumably mean a massive overhaul, it wasn’t all that surprising that Gadot would not be returning to the role. However, it seems that the separation wasn’t quite as neat and tidy as some might have thought.

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Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gadot did say “We’re all adults, and it’s all good” about her perspective on the situation now, but she also shared the layers that went into her time as Wonder Woman concluding. For one, Gadot shared that, at one point, Wonder Woman 3 had been on the table. She explained, “They were like, ‘We’re going to develop it with you, the third, la la la, but I saw the way everybody else were handled, and I, you know.” She continued, “The Henry [Cavill] situation was not being handled elegantly, to say the least. Same with Patty [Jenkins] was not handled elegantly.” Although Gadot did not get into the specifics, it’s clear that the transition to the DCU wasn’t the easiest for everyone—something that was already fairly clear just from Cavill’s prior statements.

What Happened With the Start of the DCU?

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Although the DCU has been a very exciting revitalization of the franchise, with Superman (2025) performing very well, Lanterns proving to be incredibly popular thus far, and Man of Tomorrow on its way next year, the transition itself certainly had its bumps. In fact, the DCEU’s Superman actor, Cavill, made some of those bumps quite clear in an Instagram post in 2022, which highlighted that the studio had green lit his announcement that he would return only for that to ultimately be withdrawn once James Gunn and Peter Safran came on board.

In this post, Cavill also made it clear that this decision was made in an effort for Gunn and Safran to build a universe—the very universe that has had these successes with Superman and Lanterns. It’s heavily hinted in both Cavill’s statement and Gadot’s recent interview that neither actor necessarily felt great about the decisions being made and how they were handled at the time; however, one does still have to wonder if these calls were ultimately for the best.

It should go without saying that actors deserve to be treated with respect, and while there is some suggestion, particularly in Gadot’s comments, that respect wasn’t exactly the thing most obviously being conveyed or at least felt at the time, it still seems like starting fresh was the right call for the franchise. There are many DC fans who loved Cavill’s depiction of the character, and he himself indicates that this news brought about a feeling of mourning. However, the DCU really did need this clean sweep, and it’s meant that projects like Superman have the ability to prove themselves independent of what’s come before. Unfortunately, as heartbreaking as this news was for myriad DCEU stars and their fans, this arguably was the best path forward (though, in fairness, how it was handled is another matter altogether).