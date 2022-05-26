Carpool Karaoke Clip Sees Simu Liu Reveal His Boy Band Dreams to Jessica Henwick (Exclusive)

✖

A spinoff from the popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment featured in The Late Late Show with James Corden, Carpool Karaoke: The Series offers audiences much more than just their favorite stars singing along to their favorite tracks, but the intimate setting allows the guests to share personal details about their lives that you likely won't hear in any other show. An episode of Season 5 of the series, for example, stars Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick and sees Liu revealing that he not only was once in a boy band, but that he still remembers the lyrics to the love songs. You can check out an exclusive clip from the series above before Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 5 premieres on Apple TV+ on May 27th.

Each episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series features celebrities sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures. Season 5 kicks off with Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; The White Lotus costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, and Sydney Sweeney; Anitta and Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who first met on "Carpool Karaoke;" the stars of All Elite Wrestling; and the D'Amelio family.

The new season breaks down as follows:

Simu Liu & Jessica Henwick

It's a Y2K bop bonanza for these action stars as Simu draws on his boy-band past for some Backstreet Boys -- all leading to a nail-biting finale.

Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, & Sydney Sweeney

The White Lotus stars recall filming their smash show, share some hilarious self-taped auditions, and summon tears for the first Carpool Cry-Off.



Anitta & Saweetie

Slaying their own fierce hits, the superstars compare real names, take over a convenience store, and do the very first Boat-pool Karaoke.

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

These lovebirds first met on the set of this very show. They recount the details of their romance while singing Johnny Cash and Wham! favorites.



All Elite Wrestling

Two carfuls of wrestling dynamos hit the road in Minneapolis, playing Mind Meld and tearing through a songbook from Pat Benatar to DMX.

The D'Amelio Family

Charli, Dixie, Heidi, and Marc reminisce about past family road trips and surprise a superfan between Whitney and Britney classics.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 5 premieres on Apple TV+ on May 27th.

