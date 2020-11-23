A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Viewers Are Horrified That Woodstock is a Cannibal

Thanksgiving is in just a few days in the United States and, after a bit of shifting in the world of entertainment distribution, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving aired tonight for all to watch on PBS in a deal with Apple which had previously inked a deal to air Charlie Brown holiday specials exclusively on AppleTV+. But as viewers gathered around to watch Charlie Brown and his friends come together for their time-honored holiday feast, for some the holiday spirit was dampened by a reminder of one beloved character's dark side: Woodstock.

That's right, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving audiences were once again reminded that Woodstock, cute as he may be in his sweet little birdy pilgrim costume has a dark side in that he is a cannibal. As viewers who watch the special through to the end will tell you, that iconic little bird has a taste for his own kind. At the end of the special, Snoopy and Woodstock come together to have their own Thanksgiving feast and unlike the kind of thrown together one Charlie Brown and his friends enjoyed, Snoopy and Woodstock sit down to a large, roasted turkey with all the trimmings.

Turkey is a bird. Woodstock is a bird. Woodstock partakes of the turkey. That's cannibalism, folks.

As you might guess, the internet took notice of this stunning turn and soon fans were on Twitter during the broadcast to have a moment processing this shocking realization about Woodstock. And yes, while you could argue that given the fact that A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving has been airing since 1973 people should know this already, every year the reality of things hits a few more people. From people who are just now figuring it out to those who have long known it and are still stunned, there are some pretty hilarious reactions on social media and we've collected some of our favorites for your enjoyment. It's holiday tradition, after all.

