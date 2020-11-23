A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Viewers Are Horrified That Woodstock is a Cannibal
Thanksgiving is in just a few days in the United States and, after a bit of shifting in the world of entertainment distribution, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving aired tonight for all to watch on PBS in a deal with Apple which had previously inked a deal to air Charlie Brown holiday specials exclusively on AppleTV+. But as viewers gathered around to watch Charlie Brown and his friends come together for their time-honored holiday feast, for some the holiday spirit was dampened by a reminder of one beloved character's dark side: Woodstock.
That's right, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving audiences were once again reminded that Woodstock, cute as he may be in his sweet little birdy pilgrim costume has a dark side in that he is a cannibal. As viewers who watch the special through to the end will tell you, that iconic little bird has a taste for his own kind. At the end of the special, Snoopy and Woodstock come together to have their own Thanksgiving feast and unlike the kind of thrown together one Charlie Brown and his friends enjoyed, Snoopy and Woodstock sit down to a large, roasted turkey with all the trimmings.
Turkey is a bird. Woodstock is a bird. Woodstock partakes of the turkey. That's cannibalism, folks.
As you might guess, the internet took notice of this stunning turn and soon fans were on Twitter during the broadcast to have a moment processing this shocking realization about Woodstock. And yes, while you could argue that given the fact that A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving has been airing since 1973 people should know this already, every year the reality of things hits a few more people. From people who are just now figuring it out to those who have long known it and are still stunned, there are some pretty hilarious reactions on social media and we've collected some of our favorites for your enjoyment. It's holiday tradition, after all.
Read on for more.
It's weird
Watching the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special on @PBS and at the end Snoopy and Woodstock eat a turkey together. But Woodstock is a BIRD. Never put together how weird that is. pic.twitter.com/dSVdKekPwY— "It's a turducken of crises!" (@afertig) November 23, 2020
Sicko
In the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special, should Woodstock really be eating turkey at the end? What kind of sicko is he?— John Horne (@johnhorneguitar) November 23, 2020
Monster
Watching the end of Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Doesn’t Woodstock feel bad about chowing down on a bird? Monster.— Joseph Gartin (@JWGartin) November 23, 2020
Not alone
Am I the only one that thinks it's weird that Woodstock eats turkey at the end of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.— Indigenous Piggy (@imnotcryin) November 23, 2020
Horror
That moment of horror when you realize that Snoopy fed Woodstock turkey during the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special.... pic.twitter.com/HSMFJTibmR— Dr. Kat Bailey (@katblue14) November 22, 2020
Never noticed
I was watching the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special & came to a realization I never noticed until now:
Woodstock is a Cannibal.— Lee Anderson (@LeeAndersonCAW) November 22, 2020
Wigged out
Anyone else wigged out with Woodstock eating turkey and cracking the wish bone on A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving? 😳— Jennifer M. Latzke (@Latzke) November 23, 2020
Messed up
Woodstock is eating a Turkey in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. That's messed up.— Charles's Oney's Kidwell (@sticks_snares) November 23, 2020
This is all so wrong
Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is so wrong. Why are children alone? Peppermint Patty’s dad goes out of town and leaves her home?! How big is the oven in Snoopy’s dog house? Why is Woodstock eating turkey?! So many questions.— Kathy Pothier (@keelancrew) November 23, 2020
Snoopy is the worst
Sure, he popped the corn and buttered the toast, but never forget that #Snoopy had an entire Turkey and pumpkin pie in his dog house that he didn’t share with Charlie Brown & friends. And He Served a Bird To Woodstock!!!— ShouldaCoulda (@shouldacoulda70) November 23, 2020