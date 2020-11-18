A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas Specials To Air on Broadcast TV After All

✖

Peanuts fans upset by the classic Charlie Brown holiday specials leaving broadcast for streaming have no need to fear. Apple TV+ and PBS have announced a partnership to bring A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas back to broadcast in two special events. Alongside their debuts on Apple TV+, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will also air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22nd at 7:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 p.m. CT. A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13th at 7:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 p.m. CT.

The holiday specials, both based on Charles Schulz's classic Peanuts comic strip, will also stream ad-free and in HD on Apple TV+. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will premiere on the service on November 18th and will be available for free from November 25 through November 27. A Charlie Brown Christmas will join the Apple TV+ streaming library on December 4th. The holiday special will be available for free from December 11 through December 13.

For the last 20 years, ABC has been the home of the beloved Peanuts holiday specials. Before that, they aired on CBS. Before this announcement, fans worried that Apple's exclusive rights to the Peanuts characters would mean the end to a holiday television tradition founded in 1965. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown debuted o Apple TV+ in October and also streamed for free for a few days near Halloween.

Apple TV+ is also the home to the ongoing animated series Snoop in Space. Apple is also producing new Charlie Brown specials that sees the characters reacting to Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve, and the first day back at school.

