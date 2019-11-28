Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Shocks Fans With Reveal That Woodstock Is a Cannibal

It’s Thanksgiving Eve tonight and that means for many a lot of holiday traditions are kicking off. There are people preparing for the Thanksgiving Day feast, people travelling to spend the holiday of gratitude with family and friends, while others are making their plans for Black Friday shopping. It’s also the night for the annual broadcast of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, a time-honored tradition allowing viewers to settle in and take in the warmth of holiday wishes and childhood nostalgia. But there’s also a darker side to that nostalgia because A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving also reveals a horrifying truth about the beloved bird Woodstock. Woodstock is a cannibal.

That’s right don’t let the sweet pilgrim costume the yellow bird’s decked out in fool you. That bird has a taste for his own kind, and you don’t have to take our word for it. You can ask anyone who watched A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving all the way through to the end and they will tell you that Snoopy and Woodstock have their own Thanksgiving feast — and it comes complete with a large, roasted turkey and all the trimmings. Now, one wouldn’t begrudge the beloved characters a festive meal, but Woodstock is a bird and he’s eating bird.

That’s cannibalism, folks.

It’s also not something that the internet is letting go without notice, either. Fans took to Twitter during tonight’s broadcast to freak out a bit about their own horrifying realizations about Woodstock. There’s a whole range of reactions going on here with some genuinely stunned that they hadn’t before realized the dark truth about Woodstock while others are just hilarious. We’ve collected some of our favorites here for your enjoyment — consider it our holiday tradition.

Troubling

Watching Woodstock eating turkey always bothers me… 😒🤣 pic.twitter.com/MT5F0XbhJt — bneumann13 (@bneumann13) November 28, 2019

He’s eating his uncle!

Good Lord Woodstock! Your eating your Uncle Turk?! #CharlieBrownThanksgiving — CyberSpock (@kaufman_roger) November 28, 2019

WTF

They were not prepared

Just saw Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for the first time and Woodstock is a cannibal!!! pic.twitter.com/WmWRpA5rfN — Lori Atkinson (@llagxena) November 28, 2019

A time honored tradition

Another year, another opportunity for Woodstock to practice cannibalism. https://t.co/hknRRAUk1E — Sam Mostow (@SamMostow04) November 28, 2019

Little yellow savage

I just noticed Woodstock is eating that turkey in this Thanksgiving special. Little yellow savage. — Boodro (@BudBrock) November 28, 2019

Awkies

So Woodstock…this doesn’t make you feel a little awkward? Ya cannibal…🐦🍗😎 #CharlieBrownThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/OvcAhUN5nW — Ralph Daniel (@RDaniel15260) November 28, 2019

Disturbing

I can’t be the only one who loves #ACharlieBrownThanksgiving but still finds it a little disturbing to see Woodstock eating turkey. — Michael Pratt (@TeachNPreach) November 28, 2019

Children’s entertainment at it’s finest

Woodstock is eating turkey on its a Charlie Brown thanksgiving! some sort of cannibalism for your childs entertainment. — Russell (@SinatraCool) November 28, 2019

A defense