Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Shocks Fans With Reveal That Woodstock Is a Cannibal

It’s Thanksgiving Eve tonight and that means for many a lot of holiday traditions are kicking off. There are people preparing for the Thanksgiving Day feast, people travelling to spend the holiday of gratitude with family and friends, while others are making their plans for Black Friday shopping. It’s also the night for the annual broadcast of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, a time-honored tradition allowing viewers to settle in and take in the warmth of holiday wishes and childhood nostalgia. But there’s also a darker side to that nostalgia because A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving also reveals a horrifying truth about the beloved bird Woodstock. Woodstock is a cannibal.

That’s right don’t let the sweet pilgrim costume the yellow bird’s decked out in fool you. That bird has a taste for his own kind, and you don’t have to take our word for it. You can ask anyone who watched A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving all the way through to the end and they will tell you that Snoopy and Woodstock have their own Thanksgiving feast — and it comes complete with a large, roasted turkey and all the trimmings. Now, one wouldn’t begrudge the beloved characters a festive meal, but Woodstock is a bird and he’s eating bird.

That’s cannibalism, folks.

It’s also not something that the internet is letting go without notice, either. Fans took to Twitter during tonight’s broadcast to freak out a bit about their own horrifying realizations about Woodstock. There’s a whole range of reactions going on here with some genuinely stunned that they hadn’t before realized the dark truth about Woodstock while others are just hilarious. We’ve collected some of our favorites here for your enjoyment — consider it our holiday tradition.

