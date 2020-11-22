Charlie Brown Thanksgiving: How To Watch & What Time It Starts Tonight

✖

After a brief hiccup in the world of distribution, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available for the masses to watch after all. Last month, Apple inked a new deal to put the Charlie Brown holiday specials exclusively on AppleTV+. Shortly after the new Apple deal was first announced, fans quickly lept into action by launching an online petition that quickly gathered thousands of signatures.

"Obviously we can't let this stand. We can not let Apple take the football away from us like Lucy always does to Charlie Brown!" an organizer wrote in the petition's description. "It's time for us Peanuts fans to stand up to Apple and Wildbrain Studios (current owners of Peanuts) and show them they're making a mistake. With this petition, we are making a statement - the statement that #AppleHatesTradition and that the tradition of watching the Peanuts holiday specials should be renewed as soon as possible! All we have to do is sign this, send it off and share it."

In the subsequent backlash, Apple slightly reversed course, allowing PBS special access to A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas for one night each this holiday season. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the public broadcasting station is choosing to air A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving tonight, November 22nd.

What Time Is A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?

In order to cast as wide of a net as possible, PBS is airing A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving at 7:30 p.m. local time, or 6:30 p.m. Central. The station recommends checking your local listing to confirm the time the iconic animated hit will air in your market.

How to Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving?

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is airing either on the main PBS channel or PBS Kids, again, dependent on the market, so you'll be able to watch wherever those channels are available, whether it be over-the-air, or with a package through your local cable provider. PBS and PBS Kids are also both available on YouTube TV if you've chosen to go with a digital streaming provider.

More information on PBS and its mission can be found below:

A Charlie Brown Christmas, on the other hand, will air at the same time on December 13th.