‘Charmed’: Exorcise Your Demons Synopsis Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Exorcise Your Demons”, the upcoming fourth episode of Charmed‘s first season.

The synopsis teases that the Charmed Ones will find themselves going against The Elders while also struggling to balance their normal lives with their secret magical lives. You can check out the synopsis below.

STRONGER THAN YOU KNOW — While waiting for The Elders to arrive, the sister’s patience is growing thin as they keep a watchful eye on their new charge. Once one of The Elders, Charity (guest star Virginia Williams), appears, she gives specific instructions on how to handle the situation. Mel (Melonie Diaz) does not agree with the solution and enlists Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Macy’s (Madeleine Mantock) and even Harry’s (Rupert Evans) help, but it means going against The Elders.

Meanwhile, Macy, Mel and Maggie are all starting to realize that juggling their two worlds is becoming more difficult. Ser’Darius Blain and Ellen Tamaki also star.

Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Marcos Luevanos.

Despite drawing a bit of controversy fans of the original series of the same name, the Charmed reboot has seen some positive reception from fans and critics alike. The CW also appears to be optimistic about the series as it recently ordered five additional scripts for the series, bringing it from a full 13-episode series order to 18.

Developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, the Charmed reboot will follow three new “Charmed Ones” — Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Dia), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) — who discover after the death of their mother that they are witches and are now tasked with using those powers to fight what the official series description calls “the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

“Exorcise Your Demons” will air on Sunday, November 4th, at 9/8c on The CW.