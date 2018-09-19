New ‘Charmed’ Trailer Highlights the Strengths of Sisterhood

The CW has released a new teaser for its upcoming Charmed reboot, this time focusing on the new Charmed Ones’ sisterhood and legacy.

The teaser, entitled “Sisterhood Trailer”, doesn’t reveal much more than what we’ve seen of the upcoming series from previous teasers and images. However, there are a couple of interesting moments — including a significant nod to the original Charmed series. You can check out the trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may have noticed, the trailer contains a prominent nod to “Melinda Warren”. It’s a little Easter egg that was revealed during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel back in July. During the panel attendees were treated to the premiere of the upcoming series’ pilot episode and, according to producer Jennie Snyder Urman one detail in that pilot is a major, deeply-rooted nod to the first Charmed.

“Did you see Melinda Warren in the Book of Shadows?” Urman replied when asked about Easter eggs in the pilot.

If you were a fan of the first Charmed series that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006, the name Melinda Warren likely sets off some major bells. Melinda first appears on Charmed during “The Witch is Back,” the ninth episode of the series’ first season. Melinda is an ancestor of the Halliwell sisters, the first witch in the family line and the one who prophesied the arrival of the three Charmed Ones as well as was the creator of the Book of Shadows — the book of magic passed down to every generation of Warren Witches since its creation in the 17th century.

As for why Melinda Warren is appearing in the reboot’s Book of Shadows, that is a bit unclear. It’s possible that there will be a familial tie somewhere. It’s also possible that there is another reason for the Melinda Warren reference in the book. While it’s difficult to read what the page says, the first line appears to start “A legendary witch…”

Even with the Melinda Warren reference, though, the Charmed reboot is set to be different from its predecessor. Not only does the new series have a different setting, but it also features new sisters. Those sisters? They aren’t the Halliwell girls. The Charmed Ones this time around are Melanie “Mel” Vera (Melonie Diaz), Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffery), and Macy Vaughn (Madeleine Mantock). The existence of Macy will come as a surprise to Mel and Maggie in the series premiere as their mother had never revealed they had a third sister. It’s a premise that is a little different than that of the original Charmed, which didn’t introduce a half-sister — Paige Matthews (Rose McGowan) until season 4.

There’s also going to be a different take on magical traditions. At the Paley Fall TV Preview (via Variety), series executive producer Amy Rardin explained that the magic of the show will be deeply influenced by Latinx magical traditions.

“We have a real Latinx witch in our writer’s room,” Rardin said. “Every culture has their own witchcraft traditions, and we really wanted to explore not just from a Salem witchcraft but all kinds of different witchcraft that happens all around the world.”

Will you be giving the Charmed reboot a chance? Let us know in the comments below.

Charmed premieres on The CW Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET following Supergirl.