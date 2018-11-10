‘Charmed’: “Other Women” Photos & Synopsis Released

The CW has released photos and an official synopsis for “Other Women”, the upcoming fifth episode of Charmed‘s first season.

As Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Macy(Madeleine Mantock) become more acclimated to their new lives as witches, their regular lives are seeing some adjustments and from the looks of things in episode photos, that means relationship issues for all three of the Charmed ones. You can check out the gallery below as well as the official synopsis for the episode.

GUILT — Mel (Melonie Diaz) is worried about Niko’s (Ellen Tamaki) safety, so Mel and Harry (Rupert Evans) come up with a plan to protect her, but Mel will need her sisters’ help. Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) notices that Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is upset about her situation with Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain), so she offers to do some recon with her, but they discover that things might not be exactly what they seem. Meanwhile, Maggie’s sorority sister Lucy (guest star Natalie Hall) turns to her for some help, but Maggie struggles with telling her the truth because it could jeopardize her sorority future. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by George Northy.

The idea of their magical lives interfering in their normal lives is a theme that Charmed shares with the original series of the same name and while the reboot series still has its doubters, original star Shannen Doherty has come to the series’ defense, asking audiences to be “a little bit kinder” to the series.

“I have seen a lot of people be very mean and very negative and cruel to the new show and the new cast,” Doherty said when the booing for Charmed began at Comic Con Paris. “I want to remind everybody that these are three girls who just want to act. They got a huge opportunity, and I would implore everybody to be a little bit kinder.”

Doherty noted that the show may be different, but it’s fan love for the original that itself gave the Charmed reboot life.

“I know that it may not be your Charmed, but you should all really pat yourselves on the back and congratulate yourselves, because you’re the most loyal, amazing fans in the world,” Doherty said. “And because of you, you made it a show that a younger generation wants to see.

“You have to think about what Charmed did for you when it was on and think about what that’s going to do for a new generation. Embrace it, you guys. It’s doing well, ratings-wise, and it’s employing over 200 people.”

Charmed airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. “Other Women” airs November 11th.