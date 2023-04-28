Check Out the Trailer for Moana Star Auli'i Cravalho's New Show, Hailey's On It! (Exclusive)

Disney Branded Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the trailer for Hailey's On It!, a new series that is set to premiere on Thursday, June 8th on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and the next day on Disney+. Moana's Auli'i Cravalho stars in the title role as Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Starring alongside Cravalho is Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) as the voice of Scott, Hailey's best friend, and Gary Anthony Williams (The Boondocks) as the voice of Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future. You can see the trailer above.

From creators and executive producers Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Disney XD's Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything), the series, set in Oceanside, California, follows Hailey as she is pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness that lies within. Whether she's tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.

Also starring in the cast are The Walking Dead and Shazam! star Cooper Andrews as Hailey's dad, Kai; Modern Family's Julie Bowen as Hailey's mom, Patricia; Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Hailey's academic rival, A.C.; Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as high-energy scientist from the future The Professor; Nik Dodani (Atypical) as Hailey's classmate Thad; Judy Alice Lee (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Scott's younger sister, Becker; Amanda Leighton (This Is Us) as the most popular girl in school, Kristine; Joy Osmanski (Stargirl) as Scott's mom, Sunny; and Nico Santos (Superstore) as Hailey's classmate, Jonathan.

The star-studded guest cast includes Brian Jordan Alvarez ("M3GAN"), Blake Anderson ("Workaholics"), World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Mick Foley, comedian Jo Koy, Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock"), Bebe Neuwirth ("Frasier"), Chris Parnell ("Saturday Night Live"), Tim Robinson ("I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson"), Natasha Rothwell ("Insecure"), Brandon Mychal Smith (Disney Channel's "Sonny with a Chance"), Martin Starr ("Party Down") and legendary satirist Al Yankovic (professionally known as Weird Al).

Hailey's On It! features music from a cross-section of popular genres, from K-Pop to musical theater to pop-rock to EDM. A digital soundtrack with six original songs is set for release on June 9 on Walt Disney Records. Emmy Award®-nominated Matthew Tishler ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") and Emmy Award-nominated Andrew Underberg ("The J Team") are the series' songwriters and composers.

Coinciding with the series premiere, DisneyNOW will launch themed updates in two games: Bubble Burst and Color Splash. Additionally, several "Theme Song Takeover," "Broken Karaoke" and "Chibi Tiny Tales" shorts featuring characters from the series will begin rolling out in July on Disney Channel, Disney Channel YouTube, and DisneyNOW.

In addition to Stanton and Bunje, Howy Parkins (Disney Junior's "The Lion Guard") is co-executive producer and supervising director, Wade Wisinski ("The Owl House") is producer, Karen Graci ("Tuca & Bertie") is story editor, Lee Ann Dufour ("The Breadwinner") is art director, and Cat Harman-Mitchell ("The Owl House") and Leslie Park ("Paradise PD") are directors. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.