Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Releases Final Season Blooper Reel

Fans might have said goodbye to star Kiernan Shipka in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina when the final episodes of the series landed on Netflix last month, though the streaming service hopes to remind fans of better times, as they have released the above blooper reel highlighting the process of bringing the final episodes to life. As evidenced by the video, it seems that making the series was just as fun as it was to watch it, as the cast never had a hard time finding reasons to laugh even while making the macabre series. All four seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are now streaming on Netflix.

Sadly, despite how much fans enjoyed the series and with other programs based on Archie Comics still continuing, Netflix opted not to renew the series, seemingly bringing Sabrina's adventures to an end. Despite her own series having ended, Shipka isn't ruling out a return as the character entirely.

"Look, I think we can still go to Riverdale. I think I’m holding out hope that she just pops up and is like, 'Oh man! I landed in the wrong county!' But ends up getting trapped there for a little bit," Shipka shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I think that would be funny."

She continued, "And I would absolutely love [a movie]. I think I’ve certainly seen and heard the fan cries and I’m with everyone. I love this character and I love those people so much that whatever we can do to wrap it up for the fans and keep it going and keep Sabrina alive ... would be great."

While an entire generation of audiences might see Shipka as their Sabrina, she isn't the only performer to embody the character, as Melissa Joan Hart played the character in a sitcom in the early '90s. Even though she's interested in returning to the role, Shipka detailed how the character is bigger than her take on it.

"The character does not belong to me solely. It belongs to the fans and it belongs to the viewers, and if people wanna watch the finale and think that she ends up in the sweet hereafter with Nick, then amazing," the actress confessed. "I will say I think she’s pretty savvy and could find her way back to Greendale if she chose to. And I think just because I love her so much, that’s what I want to think happens."

