Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Addresses a Return After Series Finale

Today saw the release of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part four, the final installment in the horror-drama series based on the iconic Archie Comics character of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. In the new part, which centered on Sabrina's struggles with the Eldritch Abominations, saw the door fairly firmly shut on future installments -- but with fans cheering for more, there's no reason that can't change. And as you might expect, when star Kiernan Shipka headed out to talk to press about the end of the series, she's been getting a lot of questions about what happens next, and whether she might ever take up the Sabrina role again.

It might seem unlikely, but in this age of reboots, revivals, crossovers, and even "finale movies" like the one Netflix gave to The OA, who can know? Certainly with a popular brand like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and a critically-acclaimed show like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, anything can happen.

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

"The character does not belong to me solely. It belongs to the fans and it belongs to the viewers, and if people wanna watch the finale and think that she ends up in the sweet hereafter with Nick, then amazing," Shipka told ET Online. "I will say I think she’s pretty savvy and could find her way back to Greendale if she chose to. And I think just because I love her so much, that’s what I want to think happens."

One possibility would be a trip to Riverdale. The Archie Comics drama, heading into its fifth season on The CW, got a short-lived, direct spinoff in the form of Katy Keene, but while there have been a few minor characters and some vague references shared between it and Sabrina, the cross-network crossover never came to pass. In Shipka's mind, nothing would stop that from happening. But perhaps more likely is the idea of returning to Netflix for a movie.

"And I would absolutely love [a movie]," Shipka said. "I think I’ve certainly seen and heard the fan cries and I’m with everyone. I love this character and I love those people so much that whatever we can do to wrap it up for the fans and keep it going and keep Sabrina alive... would be great."

You can see all four parts of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix now.