Chris Pratt Teases Big News for Terminal List Season 2

Fans of Prime Video's The Terminal List have been eager for an update on a potential second season of the thriller series starring Chris Pratt and now, the star has some promising news. In Wednesday's episode of Danger Close, the podcast hosted by Jack Carr, author of The Terminal List novel, Pratt said that fans have "nothing to worry about" when it comes to more episodes of the series.

"To the rabid fans of The Terminal List out there, you have nothing to worry about,' Pratt said. "We love you and appreciate your support. It's our life's mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away."

Carr also added his own comment, suggesting that discussions were ongoing.

"There may be some cool stuff on the horizon being discussed," Carr said (via Deadline).

The first, eight-episode season of The Terminal List debuted on Prime Video debuted on July 1st. The series stars Pratt as James Reece who, after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission, returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his own culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

The series was well-received by fans — it currently sits at a 95 percent average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — but it didn't exactly wow critics. Many were underwhelmed with Pratt's performance as well as the story itself. ComicBook.com's review gave the series a 2.5 out of 5, writing that the series "despite having all of the elements of a high-octane military thriller, doens't quite live up to its potential". However, with multiple novels in the series available, series executive producer David DiGilio previously told us that they have their fingers crossed for more seasons to take on more story.

"Yes, fingers crossed. We're really lucky — Jack is writing at an incredibly fast pace, a novel per year," he said. "It's a little faster than we can make the shows, so he's maybe too far out. Just take a little break, I'd say. But we're really lucky, and I'd encourage anybody who loved season one, to go check out True Believer. It's an incredibly read and it's a great blueprint for season two"

The Terminal List is now streaming on Prime Video.