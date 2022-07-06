The Terminal List Showrunner Reveals if Season 2 Is Planned for New Chris Pratt Show

Just days after the release of the show's first season, questions are already floating around as to whether Prime Video will pick up Chris Pratt's The Terminal List another go. The series pairs the media giant up with Pratt for the second time, following the hit movie The Tomorrow War, and marks Pratt's first television role since his time as Andy Dwyer on Parks & Recreation, a role he played for seven seasons on that series, which catapulted him into the public eye and gave him the opportunity to become Star-Lord in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel.

The military drama is based on a series of novels by Jack Carr, and those books are still coming fast and furious. That gives them a leg up, because it means as long as there's interest, there are more stories to tell featuring James Reece.

"Yes, fingers crossed. We're really lucky – Jack is writing at an incredibly fast pace, a novel per year," executive producer David DiGilio told ComicBook. "It's a little faster than we can make the shows, so he's maybe too far out. Just take a little break, I'd say. But we're really lucky, and I'd encourage anybody who loved season one, to go check out True Believer. It's an incredible read and it's a great blueprint for season two."

The Terminal List was given a straight-to-series order back in May 2020. Most Joining Pratt in the series' cast are Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, Alexis Louder, and more.

The official synopsis for The Terminal List is as follows: "Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves."

The Terminal List is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media with MRC Television. Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher executive produce through Indivisible Productions and Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films. Writer and showrunner David DiGilio also executive produces. Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer along with writer Daniel Shattuck.