Citadel and Eternals Star Richard Madden Wants to Play Frank Sinatra in Bio Pic

Richard Madden, who played Ikaris in Marvel's Eternals as well as Robb Stark on Game of Thrones, wants to try his hand ta a very different, but still iconic, role. He is hoping to try his hand at playing the Chairman of the Board, Frank Sinatra, in a biopic based on the life of the legendary entertainer. Madden, speaking at an event in support of Citadel, told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian that he has his (Old Blue) eyes on the role, which he thinks could be interesting because there were so many different facets to his story.

Madden, who appeared in Rocketman, would have to double up on his musical biopic Bingo card to make it happen, but it certainly sounds like he's down for it.

"I think there's a story in Frank Sinatra somewhere that I'd really want to do," Madden said. "I think there's some younger years and some older years, and a bit of both. He's got a fascinating life story. So who knows? If something like that comes along, I'd probably chase it."

