Cobra Kai Fans Are Excited to Learn Season 5 Is Coming Earlier Than Expected

This time around, the Netflix is a Joke festival in Los Angeles managed to keep the fighting onscreen, and the internet is here for it. A day after every headline was about Dave Chappelle being attacked on stage at the comedy event, the streaming giant changed the narrative by revealing that the fifth season of Cobra Kai is going to be dropping on the small screen earlier than anybody expected. Fans of the critically-acclaimed show, which Netflix picked up from YouTube ahead of its third season, have taken to social media to celebrate.

It has been a rough few weeks for Netflix, with an unexpectedly gloomy financial report that sent stock prices tumbling. The fallout has included lawsuits from investors and cancellations of some original programming. But, just like it has been since they first took it on, Cobra Kai provides nothing but good news.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai ended with a couple of big cliffhangers, mainly Cobra Kai winning the All-Valley tournament and forcing Miyagi-Do out of business. Season 5 will pick up with Terry Silver taking full control of Cobra Kai (after framing Kreese) and expanding to more locations throughout the valley.

The final scene of Season 4 shows Daniel reuniting with Chozen, his former rival, hoping that together they can take down Silver. Following the debut of Season 4, Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg spoke with ComicBook.com and explained what that surprise cameo could mean for Season 5.

"When Daniel went to Okinawa [in Cobra Kai Season 3], we saw that Chozen had lived this life of shame, coming off the events of Karate Kid II," explained Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg. "And that Daniel coming to Okinawa gave him an opportunity to redeem himself in his eyes. And we always felt that he showed him a couple moves, but he's always going to feel that responsibility to help Daniel."

"And so, the fact that at the end of Season 4, things are worse than they've ever been," he continued. "Cobra Kai is more popular than it's ever been, with Terry Silver relishing it and in full force and Daniel supposedly having to shut down Miyagi Do. That when you think about it from Daniel's perspective, what does he have to come back from this?"

You can check out some of our favorite tweets below.