Dave Chappelle Tackled While Onstage at Netflix Comedy Festival
Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked while doing a set on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle was performing as part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival when a man (seen on multiple videos posted to social media) rushes the stage from the right and tackles the comedian. Security promptly responds by getting the attacker off of Chappelle and dragging him away (also captured on video).
According to NBC News Los Angeles, the attacker was carrying a weapon that police say can eject a knife blade when discharged correctly. It is not clear if the weapon was intended for use on Chappelle, but the comedian was not harmed. The attacker was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital with "superficial injuries" according to LAPD.
Chappelle allegedly went on to joke about having increased security (as well as what kind of beating the attacker must be taking), citing his Netflix comedy special "The Closer" as a reason. That special took on issues of sexuality, gender, and race, which sparked major backlash from some groups. Indeed, Chappelle's career has entered a new level of tension where incidents like this are shocking while not altogether surprising.
Now that we know Dave Chappelle is okay, social media is doing what he loves best: making good comedy out of it:
Got PowerPuffed
Someone attacked Dave Chappelle at his show and his security team left that man looking like Mojo JoJo. pic.twitter.com/pna2642x7G— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 4, 2022
If you've ever watched Powerpuff Girls, you know this is accurate.prevnext
Get a Wizard!
That random dude after attacking Dave Chappelle: pic.twitter.com/BYOZS2TOzl— Lee (@FilmItLee) May 4, 2022
That boy definitely going to need a healing spell after this...prevnext
Make A Wish
I tried giving Dave Chappelle a surprise hug. Worst Make-A-Wish ever honestly pic.twitter.com/2x1Rkh0FYu— Ricky Berwick (@rickyberwick) May 4, 2022
That's how you turn a headline into a zinger.prevnext
What Imma Do About My LEGS?!
How they left that dude who attacked Dave Chappelle backstage: pic.twitter.com/CSnMe7v5Id— venom (@venomgtrjunior) May 4, 2022
That man definitely did NOT feel like Rick James by the time the ambulance took him.prevnext
NFL Draft Part 2
This dude tackled Dave Chappelle like he in the NFL 😮 pic.twitter.com/mNl6QUVBP6— Chalice ✨ (@HeyChalice) May 4, 2022
Some people will do anything to get a spot on the team...prevnext
Chris Rock FTW!
Seeing Dave Chappelle get attacked by somebody from the audience then seeing the dude get jumped by Dave Chappelle and his crew gotta be the wildest live show i’ve ever seen. Chris Rock even came on stage, embraced Dave, grabbed the mic, and said “Will was that you?!” 🤣🤣🤣— Your Friend’s Friend (@walkgoodetienne) May 4, 2022
Apparently, Chris Rock saw an opening in the aftermath of the attack on Chappelle and he went for it. And scored. BIG TIME.prevnext
Meet Chris Chappelle
Damn, white people already confusing Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4IyFWFQkwz— Stream the Vote 💙💛 (@StreamtheVote) May 4, 2022
This happens to famous black people WAY too much...prev