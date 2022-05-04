Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked while doing a set on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle was performing as part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival when a man (seen on multiple videos posted to social media) rushes the stage from the right and tackles the comedian. Security promptly responds by getting the attacker off of Chappelle and dragging him away (also captured on video).

According to NBC News Los Angeles, the attacker was carrying a weapon that police say can eject a knife blade when discharged correctly. It is not clear if the weapon was intended for use on Chappelle, but the comedian was not harmed. The attacker was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital with "superficial injuries" according to LAPD.

Chappelle allegedly went on to joke about having increased security (as well as what kind of beating the attacker must be taking), citing his Netflix comedy special "The Closer" as a reason. That special took on issues of sexuality, gender, and race, which sparked major backlash from some groups. Indeed, Chappelle's career has entered a new level of tension where incidents like this are shocking while not altogether surprising.

Now that we know Dave Chappelle is okay, social media is doing what he loves best: making good comedy out of it: