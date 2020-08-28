Cobra Kai Is Finally Streaming on Netflix

✖

It's about to be a karate-filled weekend for a lot of households around the world. Cobra Kai, the sequel series to the iconic Karate Kid films, is now officially streaming on Netflix. The show functioned as a YouTube original series for its first two seasons, so while most people were aware of its existence, few actually watched it. After filming Season 3, YouTube and Sony Television made the choice to sell Cobra Kai to another service and Netflix won the bidding war. First thing Friday morning, Netflix released Seasons 1 and 2 of the series for everyone to enjoy.

Cobra Kai picks up in the present day, more than 30 years after the end of The Karate Kid. It follows Johnny Lawrence (Willaim Zabka) as he reopens the karate dojo where he once trained, and his rival Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has turned out to be the much more successful of the two over the years.

Season 3 has already finished filming and will be released as a Netflix original when it comes out. Those new episodes won't debut until 2021, though, so fans will have plenty of time to stream the first two seasons and get caught up. Each of the first two seasons is 10 episodes in length, with each episode running about 30 minutes.

“Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one," said executive producers Josh Heald,Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. "We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe. We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do.”

“The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat," said Netflix original series VP Brian Wright. "The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

Are you going to be binging Cobra Kai on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.