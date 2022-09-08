Cobra Kai Shares Netflix Global Debut Times





Cobra Kai shared the debut times for the Netflix series all around the world. With the show coming up soon, the fanbase has been hankering for any and all information about the Karate Kid sequel series. On Twitter, Netflix told everybody when the fun begins. Tomorrow is the big day son the streamer in the United States. The All Valley Tournament is in the rear-view and there are things to answer for. Terry is on the prowl and looking to expand even further. There's so much that needs to be mended. Maybe Daniel la Russo can rope in an old friend to help make some of those amends. Check out the post down below and join in on the excitement.

Comicbook.com's Charlie Ridgely wrote about the new season in his review. Things are looking up for Season 5 on the streamer. Check out what he had to say.

Set your alarms now! pic.twitter.com/N1yQKfiqG7 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) September 8, 2022

"After less than a year away, Cobra Kai is making its return to Netflix for Season 5, and the Karate Kid sequel series continues to be as melodramatic and action-packed as ever before," Ridgely wrote. "Cobra Kai's latest installment delivers a lot of what fans have come to love over the first four seasons, though there are quite a few times when the series tries too hard to be what it thinks viewers want and overshoots what it's aiming for. More than in seasons past, Cobra Kai struggles to find its footing in Season 5 and the result is a mixed bag. Fortunately, the issues seem to get ironed out as the season progresses, and the final few episodes more than make up for what was lacking early on."

Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming salvo of episodes: "The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres September 9 only on Netflix. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

