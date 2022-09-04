Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 4)

A new week is beginning and Netflix has a few days worth of new programming ahead. Beginning on Monday, Netflix has an entire work week's worth of new movies and TV shows already planned to deliver to subscribers. So regardless of what type of entertainment you might be into, there's likely something coming to Netflix over the next several days that you'll be excited to see added to the service. The biggest title hitting Netflix this week doesn't arrive for a few more days, ending the week in exciting fashion. On Friday, September 9th, Netflix will released the fifth season of Cobra Kai in its entirety. The Karate Kid sequel series has been one of the most popular shows on the entire streaming service since its arrival from YouTube a couple of years ago. Other new additions this week include the Vampire Academy film (ahead of the new reboot series debut on Peacock), as well as new seasons of Cocomelon and Call the Midwife. You can check out all of this week's new Netflix additions below!

September 5 Call the Midwife: Series 11

Vampire Academy Cocomelon: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Jump into a bright and colorful "CoComelon" world, where cute characters and kid-friendly tunes help little ones learn and grow! Once Upon a Small Town -- NETFLIX SERIES

Against his wishes a veterinarian from the big city relocates to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret.

September 6 Bee and PuppyCat -- NETFLIX FAMILY

On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency. Get Smart With Money -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Financial advisers share their simple tips on spending less and saving more with people looking to take control of their funds and achieve their goals. Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special. Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Sheng Wang makes his Netflix comedy special debut in Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy, marking Ali Wong's directorial debut and filmed at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. Sheng finds magic in the mundane as he discusses the upside to owning a juicer you don't use, the secret to his posture, his heist dream team and much more. Untold: The Race of the Century -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Australia II yacht crew looks back on the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to their historic victory at the 1983 America's Cup.

September 7 Chef's Table: Pizza -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that's all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When a suspect is found in a journalist's murder, the case is considered closed until a secret diary suggests 13 more victims – and possible cannibalism.

September 8 Entrapped -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this "Trapped" sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang's land dispute and a woman's 2013 disappearance. Diorama -- NETFLIX FILM

As miscommunication and temptations abound, a couple's once-passionate marriage slowly unravels, narrated through humorous dioramas.