Cobra Kai Season 3 First Look Released

Believe it or not, the highly-anticipated third season of Cobra Kai is almost here. The first two seasons of the Karate Kit sequel series were released as originals on YouTube's premium streaming option, but the project was eventually sold to Netflix, a significantly bigger platform. When Netflix released the first two seasons of Cobra Kai earlier this year, it quickly became a massive hit, and fans have been excited for the third season to finally arrive. That time will come in January, but until then, we have the first look photos from the new installment to check out.

On Monday morning, EW unveiled the first batch of images from the third season of Cobra Kai, which show all of the major characters dealing with the fallout of the Season 2 finale. If you recall, a major fight between dojos broke out in the middle of school, and ended with Robby kicking Miguel over the stairs and onto his back, leaving him battling for his life.

Season 3 begins with Miguel in the hospital, Robby on the run from the law, and Johnny blaming himself for everything that has happened to both boys. Plus, Kreese has taken over Cobra Kai, so there's no telling what sort of damage he can cause now that he's in charge.

You can take a look at all of the new Cobra Kai photos below!