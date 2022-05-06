Cobra Kai Season 5 Teaser Trailer Reveals 2022 Netflix Release Date

✖

Beloved Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai is returning with its fifth season sooner than some fans probably expected. The fourth season of Cobra Kai was released on the final day of 2021, but Netflix has already announced that Season 5 was ordered and nearing the end of production. Now, just a few months later, the streaming service is already teasing us with some new footage and a release date.

At the end of a Cobra Kai panel at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Netflix surprised fans by sharing a full teaser trailer and revealing the Season 5 release date. The new episodes will arrive on Netflix on September 9th. You can check out the official teaser trailer below!

Season 4 of Cobra Kai ended with a couple of big cliffhangers, mainly Cobra Kai winning the All-Valley tournament and forcing Miyagi-Do out of business. Season 5 will pick up with Terry Silver taking full control of Cobra Kai (after framing Kreese) and expanding to more locations throughout the valley.

The final scene of Season 4 shows Daniel reuniting with Chozen, his former rival, hoping that together they can take down Silver. Following the debut of Season 4, Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg spoke with ComicBook.com and explained what that surprise cameo could mean for Season 5.

"When Daniel went to Okinawa [in Cobra Kai Season 3], we saw that Chozen had lived this life of shame, coming off the events of Karate Kid II," explained Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg. "And that Daniel coming to Okinawa gave him an opportunity to redeem himself in his eyes. And we always felt that he showed him a couple moves, but he's always going to feel that responsibility to help Daniel."

"And so, the fact that at the end of Season 4, things are worse than they've ever been," he continued. "Cobra Kai is more popular than it's ever been, with Terry Silver relishing it and in full force and Daniel supposedly having to shut down Miyagi Do. That when you think about it from Daniel's perspective, what does he have to come back from this?"

Are you looking forward to Cobra Kai's return in September? Let us know in the comments!