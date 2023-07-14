ComicBook Nation: SAG-AFTRA Strike Begins & 2023 Comic-Con Preview

The ComicBook Nation Crew breaks down the SAG-AFTRA strike and what it means for so many movies and TV projects, including Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, House of the Dragon, and more! We also deliver a full preview of 2023's San Diego Comic-Con, discuss Xbox and Activision's big win against the FTC, and review Final Fantasy 16 and this week's biggest comics!

The SAG-AFTRA Strike and Effects on Comic-Con

SAG-AFTRA has decided to strike and we are already seeing a host of productions in movies and television shut down as a result. We're also seeing promotion for current and future projects grind to a halt, with the cast leaving the Oppenheimer premiere and more talent pulling out of San Diego Comic-Con. There's also been a host of panel and event cancellations on several fronts, and the list of projects affected is growing by the minute.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher announced the strike and spoke about why it's necessary to do something now. "What makes you think they're not interested in what's happening here?" Drescher said during the SAG-AFTRA press conference announcing the strike. "I think that they have an allegiance to all of us because we bring joy to their lives, and during COVID, they turned to us for everything. So I don't think that your assumption that they don't really care about anything but being entertained over the summer is the bottom line, when the people that give so much to them and enrich their lives in so many ways, are saying, 'We are being taken advantage of in a terrible way.' And if we let this happen to us, dollars for doughnuts, it's gonna happen to you and your family, your children, and everybody that you work with too. That's how threatening this moment is in our nation's history."

Final Fantasy 16 Review

Matt Aguilar and Logan Moore dive into Square Enix's latest Final Fantasy and if it's worth your time, and while there's even more to explore in the game, Moore is excited to do just that. In his review in progress, Moore wrote "The review embargo has finally lifted for Final Fantasy XVI so I can now tell you that the latest game in Square Enix's long-running RPG series is pretty great -- at least based on what I've played so far. Unsurprisingly, Final Fantasy XVI is a long game and it's one I want to spend as much time with as possible before writing our full review for ComicBook.com. If you're planning to pick up FFXVI for yourself and play it in the coming days, though, I have a hard time imagining that you'll be disappointed."

