Community Cast Reuniting for Virtual Table Read of Fan-Favorite Episode, but One Actor Will Be Missing

There may not be a Community movie in the works (yet), but the cast of the beloved sitcom is getting back together on camera for the first time in a long time, in order to benefit charity during the pandemic. The cast of Community will join creator Dan Harmon for a virtual table read of the Season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy," which is best known as one of Donald Glover's final episodes on the show. During the streamed event, fans will be asked to contribute to Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, both of which are working hard to get meals to first responders and families in need.

According to Variety, who first reported the details of the Community reunion, the entire core cast of the series from Season 5 will be involved. That includes Glover, who left the show halfway through that season and hasn't taken part in any of the show's events since then. Harmon will be participating along with Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. Chevy Chase starred in the first four seasons of the series but left before "Cooperative Polygraphy" aired.

As you may remember, this Season 5 episode is a bottle episode, taking place entirely in the library at Greendale Community College after Pierce Hawthorne's funeral. The entire study group is grilled by Pierce's estate executor, played by guest star Walton Goggins. Unfortunately, Goggins isn't available to participate in the table read with the cast.

The table read will be streamed on the Community YouTube page on Monday, May 18th at 2 pm PT, along with a Q&A with the cast. You can submit any questions you have for the Community folks on social media by using #AskCommunity and tagging @CommunityTV.

All six seasons of Community are now streaming on both Netflix and Hulu.

