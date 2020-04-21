Creepshow Stretched to Six-Week Run on AMC

✖

The worlds of film and television are evolving on almost a daily basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with countless release dates and production schedules pushed back because of the virus. The latest network to rework some of its upcoming schedule is AMC, which will announced multiple shifts in release for its genre programming. In addition to delaying the Season 2 premiere date for NOS4A2, it will also be reworking its airing of Season 1 of Creepshow. The horror anthology series, which has already been released over the Shudder streaming service, is now set to air over six weeks on AMC, as opposed to three.

Creepshow will now premiere on Monday, May 4th at 10/9c, and run new episodes every Monday through June 8th. Previously, the series was expected to run over three consecutive weeks, with back-to-back episodes airing.

Creepshow is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero. The modern adaptation is executive produced and showrun by The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero, and stars David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, and DJ Qualls.

“Well, you know, it's a very interesting story, the way Creepshow came about,” Nicotero previously told ComicBook.com. “I was doing some press in Australia for Walking Dead, and I'm sitting with Michael Rooker and we're getting ready to fly back, and I'm like, ‘Ah, I wanna read something on the plane." And so I get on iBooks and I'm looking around, there's a book called 'Nights of the Living Dead', and I'm like, ‘What is that? I've never heard of that before.’ And it's a series of short stories, all that take place the same night as Night of the Living Dead did. And I'm like, ‘That's great.’ So I bought it and I'm on the plane reading it and I read this one story written by a guy named Craig Engler, and I love the story, and I'm like, man, I wanna shoot that. Like just as a short. Just for fun.”

“So we reached out, and it turns out he is an executive at Shudder […] And they were like, ‘Hey, we're thinking about rebooting Creepshow.’ And I went like, ‘My Creepshow, Creepshow?’ Like, Creepshow, really?" Nicotero continued. "And then they said, ‘Well, would you be interested in being the creative executive?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, yeah. Of course.’ I mean, I was there, I was on the set when they did the original Creepshow.”

As mentioned above, Creepshow will debut on Monday, May 4th at 10pm on AMC. The entire first season is now available to stream on Shudder.

