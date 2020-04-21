NOS4A2 Season 2 Premiere Pushed Back

✖

Six weeks before the show was set to return, AMC has announced that fans of their horror adaptation NOS4A2 will have to wait a little longer for the second season. Originally set to return on Monday, June 1, the series will now return with all-new episodes on Sunday, June 21 at 9 PM ET. The series 10-episode second season will still simulcast on BBC America. Based on the novel by author Joe Hill, the series is executive produced by showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels) and Hill, with Ashleigh Cummings and Zachary Quinto returning as its stars.

This marks the latest set back for AMC with their original programming as the The Walking Dead Season 10 finale was postponed indefinitely by the cable network. The episode was scheduled to air on Sunday, April 12 but delays in the post-production process caused by the coronavirus crisis prevented the episode from being finished. As a result, the episode will now air later this year on AMC as a special.

NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

“Following the strong success we’ve had sharing other talked-about series across our networks, most notably Killing Eve, we have another terrific opportunity to expand the audience for a great show,” Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group & AMC Studios, shared in a statement when the original premiere date was confirmed. “With NOS4A2, Jami O’Brien, along with an incredible cast led by Zach and Ashleigh, have delivered a unique take on the vampire story, fueled by Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel. We’re excited to open this high-stakes story up to entirely new audiences.”

The series stars Emmy-nominated actor and producer Quinto (Star Trek, American Horror Story) and rising star Cummings (The Goldfinch). Emmy-nominated director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale, Sons of Liberty) directed the first two episodes of the series. The cast also includes Olafur Darri Olafsson (Lady Dynamite) as Bing Partridge, Virginia Kull (The Looming Tower) as Linda McQueen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) as Chris McQueen, and Jahkara Smith (aka Sailor J) as Maggie Leigh.

The first season adapted the first third of Hill's book, with the upcoming season likely to adapt the next third.

