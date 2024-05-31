Criminal Series Adds Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam in Lead Role

Charlie Hunnam is heading back to TV. The Sons of Anarchy alum has appeared in many films since the beloved FX series came to an end in 2014. The actor starred in Crimson Peak, The Lost City of Z, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Triple Frontier, The Gentleman, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, and more. In 2022, he returned to TV in Apple TV+'s Shanatram. According to a new report from Deadline, Hunnam is set to lead the new Prime Video series, Criminal. The show's previously announced stars include Adria Arjona (Andor), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), and Kadeem Hardison (A Different World).

Criminal is "an interlocking universe of crime stories" based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. Hunnam will lead the project as Leo, "a brilliant master thief who sees all the angles and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence. Like a chess player, Leo thinks three moves ahead. Other crooks think he's a coward, especially compared to his father Tommy, who went to jail for murdering the most feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless."

Captain Marvel directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden are set to helm the first four episodes of Criminal. The Amazon MGM Studios production is being executive produced by Brubaker and Phillips in addition to Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett with Legendary Television serving as an executive producer.

Charlie Hunnam Could Have Played Green Arrow:

Hunnam talked with ComicBook at a Rebel Moon press event last year, and the actor revealed that he was once given the opportunity to play Green Arrow. "I never talked to [DCEU and Rebel Moon director, Zack Snyder] about it," Hunnam explained. "Honestly, I don't remember who. It was some people in suits, brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I did not share their enthusiasm."

"I don't know who Green Arrow is so I don't want to offend anyone," Hunnam added. "I looked at one picture and I was like, 'I'm not sure green's my color and I'm pretty sure spandex isn't my material.' Beyond that, I was like, one image, 'Thanks, not interested.'"

Stay tuned for more updates about Charlie Hunnam and Prime Video's Criminal.