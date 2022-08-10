Curb Your Enthusiasm Showrunner Reveals Major Update on Season 12

The next season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will head into production later this year, guaranteeing that there won't be another five- or six-year gap between new installments of the fan-favorite comedy. Jeff Schaffer, the showrunner for the series, took time out with IndieWire recently, explaining that there is no shortage of ideas for the fictionalized version of star Larry David, when "there's an open spigot on bad behavior [on L.A.'s] west side" in the real world, giving the show a never-ending stream of inspiration, despite a production philosophy that each season has to be wrapped up as if it's the last they're ever going to do.

The series is likely coming back in late 2023, with David returning as the version of himself who is one of the saddest sacks in all of Los Angeles. The interview gave a little sense of how the series is developed at this point in its life, too, as Schaffer joked about the differences between the real-life Larry and his TV counterpart.

"We're writing it right now, and we'll start shooting, I don't know, late fall," Schaffer told IndieWire. "We're in the middle of it right now. I'm looking at a dry erase board. [...] We're just basically sitting in a room, showing each other our awkward scars, and coming up with new stuff. Funny things are like cockroaches. They're hard to kill. They stick around, and I think we're just comedy cockroaches."

You can see the official synopsis of the series below.

Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian's fictionalized life. With Jeff Garlin (as manager Jeff Greene), Susie Essman (as Jeff's wife Susie), Cheryl Hines (as Larry's ex-wife Cheryl), JB Smoove (as Leon), and Richard Lewis and Ted Danson (as themselves), all reprising their roles alongside a rotating cast of familiar faces, including Vince Vaughn (as Freddy Funkhouser) and Tracey Ullman (as Irma Kostroski), Season 11 finds Larry once again seeking and dispensing his own peculiar brand of social justice.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is created by Larry David; executive producers, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer; co-executive producer, Laura Streicher; consulting producers, Jon Hayman, Steve Leff.

The first 11 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are available on HBO Max now.