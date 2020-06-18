Netflix's Debuts New Photos for Frank Miller's Cursed

Netflix has been delivering quite a few hits in recent months, and it looks like the upcoming fantasy series Cursed might be among them. In addition to revealing Cursed's first teaser trailer and release date, the streaming service unveiled a huge batch of photos from the series itself. The stills will give audiences a bit more of an idea of what to expect from the series, which is based on the illustrated novel from Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, and stars Thirteen Reasons Why's Katherine Langford.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Wheeler will serve as showrunner, and executive produces alongside Miller and Leila Gerstein.

"I have always been entranced by the mythological Arthur story - and by Nimue, in particular," Miller said in a statement when Cursed was first announced. "It can be interpreted in any number of ways - from a delightful children's story, as in Sword in the Stone, to a terrifying interpretation like Excalibur. This tale represents an incredible opportunity and an exciting challenge for me as an illustrator, and I’m excited to collaborate on the story with Thomas Wheeler. I inherited a collection of antique children’s books from my mother, and I’ve always wanted to have a crack at it myself. This project is a dream come true.”

In addition to Langford, the series' cast includes Devon Terrell as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk, Sebastian Armesto as King Uther Pendragon, Matt Stokoe as Gawain, Lily Newmark as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine, Emily Coates as Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins as Squirrel, Bella Dayne as Red Spear, and Peter Mullan as Father Carden.

Cursed will be released on Netflix on Friday, July 17th. Scroll through to check out the photos, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!