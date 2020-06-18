Frank Miller's Cursed Reveals First Trailer, Netflix Premiere Date

The first footage for Netflix's Cursed has officially arrived, and it looks like it might be your next fantasy obsession. On Thursday, the streaming giant debuted the first teaser trailer for Cursed, a fantasy series inspired by the illustrated novel from Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The teaser showcases the Arthurian legend series' ensemble, which will be led by Thirteen Reasons Why star Katherine Langford, in some pretty epic slow motion. The teaser also comes with the reveal that the series will premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 17th.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Wheeler will serve as showrunner, and executive produces alongside Miller and Leila Gerstein.

"I have always been entranced by the mythological Arthur story - and by Nimue, in particular," Miller said in a statement when Cursed was first announced. "It can be interpreted in any number of ways - from a delightful children's story, as in Sword in the Stone, to a terrifying interpretation like Excalibur. This tale represents an incredible opportunity and an exciting challenge for me as an illustrator, and I’m excited to collaborate on the story with Thomas Wheeler. I inherited a collection of antique children’s books from my mother, and I’ve always wanted to have a crack at it myself. This project is a dream come true.”

In addition to Langford, the series' cast includes Devon Terrell as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk, Sebastian Armesto as King Uther Pendragon, Matt Stokoe as Gawain, Lily Newmark as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine, Emily Coates as Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins as Squirrel, Bella Dayne as Red Spear, and Peter Mullan as Father Carden.

What do you think of the first trailer for Cursed? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Cursed will be released on Netflix on Friday, July 17th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.