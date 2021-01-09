CW Fans Furious that Green Arrow and the Canaries Didn't Get Picked Up to Series

Earlier today came the news that The CW is no longer moving forward with their planned spin-off of Arrow, Green Arrow and the Canaries. A back-door pilot for the series was previously shot and aired on the network in the final episodes of the Stephen Amell led series, starring Shadowhunters veteran Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen/Green Arrow, alongside Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary. News of the network not picking up the series quickly spread online with many fans of The CW DC shows and the potential for "The Canaries" expressing their displeasure. Many made it clear that they're no longer going to watch the shows out of protest.

Arrow co-creator and former Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim took to Twitter to clarify some details about the show not being picked up, revealing that it was a decision made early last year and simply never revealed. "The decision was made back during the start of the pandemic (which, I believe, was the deciding factor)," Guggenheim said of The CW's decision not to move forward with a series. "The actual announcement was made today."

Actress Katherine McNamara also took to Twitter to open up about the series not progressing past its pilot, writing: "Needless to say, I am heartbroken... would've loved to go on the journey with #MiaSmoak. Thanks to everyone for their love and support."

Other actors involved included Ben Lewis as William Clayton; Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke; Charlie Barnett as John Diggle, Jr.; and Raigan Harris as Bianca Bertinelli.

