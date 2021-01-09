CW Fans Furious that Green Arrow and the Canaries Didn't Get Picked Up to Series
Earlier today came the news that The CW is no longer moving forward with their planned spin-off of Arrow, Green Arrow and the Canaries. A back-door pilot for the series was previously shot and aired on the network in the final episodes of the Stephen Amell led series, starring Shadowhunters veteran Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen/Green Arrow, alongside Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary. News of the network not picking up the series quickly spread online with many fans of The CW DC shows and the potential for "The Canaries" expressing their displeasure. Many made it clear that they're no longer going to watch the shows out of protest.
Arrow co-creator and former Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim took to Twitter to clarify some details about the show not being picked up, revealing that it was a decision made early last year and simply never revealed. "The decision was made back during the start of the pandemic (which, I believe, was the deciding factor)," Guggenheim said of The CW's decision not to move forward with a series. "The actual announcement was made today."
Actress Katherine McNamara also took to Twitter to open up about the series not progressing past its pilot, writing: "Needless to say, I am heartbroken... would've loved to go on the journey with #MiaSmoak. Thanks to everyone for their love and support."
Other actors involved included Ben Lewis as William Clayton; Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke; Charlie Barnett as John Diggle, Jr.; and Raigan Harris as Bianca Bertinelli.
The CW messed up
The CW honestly f*cked up choosing Mia/birds to focus on and not Mia/Arrow kids.
They had a bunch a young actors that had wonderful chemistry together and had a great presence on and off screen as well as on social media.— steph (@andyouloveher88) January 8, 2021
We can't let Oliver Queen's legacy die!
@HBO @hbomax please pick up Green Arrow and the Canaries. We can't let Oliver Queen's legacy die!— Barry Allen protection squad (@Ciscos_Blast) January 8, 2021
But why tho
Yoo, Green Arrow & the Canaries >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> The 100 prequel.— Jess #FiveForWynonna (@LitEarper709) January 8, 2021
I kinda want to see the gritty version of what would have been
I was looking forward to Green Arrow and the Canaries. And after watching Titans on HBOMax, I kinda want to see the gritty version of what would have been on the CW.— Wear a Mask for Your Saturnalia (@btrwkart) January 8, 2021
There was a solid fanbase
@TheCW The backdoor pilot had an excellent audience, there was a solid fanbase. You just lost it. And no one will be watching the Painkiller and Naomi crossover. Nobody.— Save the Canaries (@CanariesSave) January 8, 2021
While you're at it, develop a spin-off on the Charmed reboot. You know, the worst reboot ever?
grieving
Oomf grieving while I'm trying to support DCEU Black Canary's return— Michael Holt is extremely tired & exhausted (@fxllxnalixn) January 8, 2021
pic.twitter.com/KKLf3qRKbx
This does suck
Well Green Arrow and the Canaries is officially not moving to series at CW. This does suck but I still firmly believe Mia Dinah and Laurel can still make guest appearances throughout the Arrowverse. Especially since Sara Lance is a Justice League member— Scott Edwards (@scotteMV) January 8, 2021
I want to screaaaaam
I want to screaaaaam I was really thinking we were gonna get green arrow and the canaries tv show that has 3 females as leads knowing how sexist the cw is— b | allison argent protection squad (@fearlessbarncs) January 8, 2021
I WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT
WAIT THERE NOT MOVING FORWARD WITH GREEN ARROW AND THE CANARIES?! I WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT https://t.co/367JesXs6W— Shayla Thea Queens Wife(real)ミ☆ (@lexiedanverssss) January 8, 2021
the disrespect
Not The CW keeping The 100 prequel alive but throwing away Green Arrow and the Canaries... the disrespect— Adam 🏳️🌈 (@abnormallyadam) January 8, 2021