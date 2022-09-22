Evan Peters plays notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, now streaming on Netflix. Created by Ryan Murphy, the Emmy Award-winning creator of American Crime Story, the series reunites Mare of Easttown Emmy winner Peters with his American Horror Story creator. Between 1978 and 1991, Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. Dahmer examines the horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade. Watch the trailer below.

Also starring Emmy winner Niecy Nash (Getting On) as Glenda Cleveland, a vigilant neighbor fighting for justice, Dahmer asks the question: How did he evade arrest for so long? The cast includes Richard Jenkins (Olive Kitteridge), Molly Ringwald (The Breakfast Club), Michael Learned (The Waltons), Penelope Ann Miller (Carlito's Way), and Dyllón Burnside (Pose).

"Dahmer is interesting in that he is almost regretful and has guilt and sort of confusion about what went on," Peters says in an inside look about the complexities of playing the serial killer. "He doesn't really have the charming, mischievous smile — he's docile, aloof, and almost disassociated from what he did."

To prepare for the role, Peters watched Dahmer's interview with Stone Phillips, read biographies, and read the police report documenting Dahmer's confession. "It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened," Peters says, adding it "felt important to be respectful to the victims, to the victims' families, to try to tell the story as authentically as we could."

For Peters, it was necessary to understand the man behind the monster when acting out Dahmer's crimes.

"Honestly, I was very scared about all of the things that he did, and diving into that, and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life," he says. "Because I wanted it to be very authentic, but in order to do that, I was going to have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time."

All episodes of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are now streaming only on Netflix.

