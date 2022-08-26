Netflix's Monster First Look: WandaVision's Evan Peters Becomes Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy Miniseries

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has a new Netflix series called Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on the way – and today we get our first (teasing) look at the show's version of the infamous titular serial killer. WandaVision and American Horror Story actor Evan Peters will be starring in Monster as Jeffrey Dahmer, and you can check out the first teaser photo of Peters transformed into Dahmer, side-by-side with a photo of the real life Dahmer himself.

(Photo: Netflix)

In addition to the first-look photo seen below, Netflix also debuted a motion-style promo for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which takes this photo and makes it even creepier by having the "photo" come to life as Dahmer turns to face the camera, and we rapidly zoom into the dark cornea of his eyeball.

(Photo: Netflix)

(Photo: Netflix)

For those who don't know (or remember), Jeffrey Dahmer (aka the "Milwaukee Cannibal" or "Milwaukee Monster") was arguably the most infamous serial killer of the 1990s. Dahmer was especially horrific, even among killers, due to the added horror of practices like cannibalism and necrophilia and "trophy" collecting. He operated from 1978 to 1991, preying on seventeen men and boys in that time.

Dahmer's capture is definitely a source for dramatic recreation: one night in the summer of 1991, the serial killer approached three men, soliciting them to pose for nude photographs. One man accepted the offer, and found himself taken to an apartment that reeked of chemicals and was stocked with acid and large drum containers. After nearly being killed, the man both negotiated and fought his way out of the place, and flagged down nearby Milwaukee police. A brief search of Dahmer's apartment turned into a circus of horrors, as no less than four severed heads were found in his kitchen; seven trophy skulls in his bedroom; a fridge/freezer full of hearts, severed limbs, and organs, plus skeletons, severed genitalia, half-dissolved corpses and a nightmare gallery of photos chronicling the kills. Needless to say, that discovery remains one of the darkest and most disturbing true crime stories of all.

Like so many American serial killers, Dahmer has somehow become an icon since his death in prison (killed by another inmate) in 1994. There have been countless TV shows, movies, books, and documentaries or specials that have been made about Dahmer – including a 2002 movie that starred Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in the titular role. Of course, with American Horror Story Ryan Murphy has crowned himself a major TV icon, and this series will definitely help re-introduce Dahmer and his story to the new generation fo true crime fans.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will stream on Netflix.

Source: EW