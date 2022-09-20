Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Second Trailer Released by Netflix





Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story just released a second trailer from Netflix. The serial killer is being played by WandaVision star Evan Peters. Dark characters are no stranger to the streamer's library, but things are getting even more intense in this new project. Horror fans are well aware of Dahmer's rampage in Ohio back in 1978-1991. He murdered people and ate them, which had led to a kind of pop cultural memory of the crimes. Netflix is taking great pains not to get the audience to sympathize with Peters' character. A lot of commenters on social media have pointed out that all the focus on serial killers actually ends up shedding a bigger light on them in the long run. Ryan Murphy has tried to tell these challenging stories on film before. Here's a long look at what to expect from Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story right down below.

"Honestly, I was very scared about all of the things that he did, and diving into that and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life because I wanted it to be very authentic," the star said on Twitter. "But in order to do that, I was gonna have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time."

"We had one rule going into this from Ryan that it would never be told from Dahmer's point of view," Peters added. "As an audience, you're not really sympathizing with him. You're not really getting into his plight. You're more sort of watching it, you know, from the outside."

Here's how Netflix is billing the chilling tale: "Emmy winner Niecy Nash turns in a powerful performance as Glenda Cleveland, a vigilant neighbor fighting for justice in DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims."

"The series exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade. Also starring Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, Penelope Ann Miller and Dyllón Burnside."

Will you be checking out the Dahmer project? Let us know down in the comments!