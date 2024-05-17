Daisy Jones & The Six Star Confirms Band Was Set for Lollapalooza Before Actors' Strike

In 2023 the long-awaited Daisy Jones & The Six adaption from the novel by Taylor Jenkins-Reid was released on Prime Video. The beloved fictional band was finally taken from script to screen and it led fans to hoping for a tour or live performances. The cast and crew -- including showrunners Scott Neustadter and Will Graham -- were also on board to get the band back together. The limited series wrapped last spring and not long after cast member Josh Whitehouse (who played bassist Eddie Roundtree) posted a since deleted video to his social media teasing a band rehearsal. "Just arrived at a rehearsal studio to have a band practice with Daisy Jones & The Six," he said in the video. "But we already finished the TV show. So why would we be doing that?"

Both Sam Claflin and Riley Keough, who played Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, have been candid about the fact that they were supposed to do live performances of the Aurora album. Unfortunately, due to the strikes that began last fall, that never came to fruition. The rules and regulations of the Actors' Strike stated that SAG-AFTRA members weren't permitted to promote any of their past, current, or upcoming material, or do any principal on camera work. Though they've never stated when and where those would have taken place, Suki Waterhouse (who played Karen Sirko) revealed in her Lollapalooza vlog from last August but uploaded this afternoon, that they were originally supposed to perform at the event together.

"That whole thing was planned, we got people visas, like, it was an operation. And then the SAG strike happened, so we all decided that we should not perform at Lollapalooza," Waterhouse reflected in the video. "But I am looking out my window today, just sad that they're not here."

The Aurora album was released in March of 2023 alongside the series. With hits like "Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)," "Let Me Down Easy," "The River," and "Regret Me" the album was an instant hit, receiving tremendous acclaim from critics and fans alike. Aurora debuted at #1 on Billboard's Soundtracks chart, #4 on the Billboard Vinyl Albums & Americana/Folk Albums charts, #9 on Top Current Albums, #10 on Top Albums, and more. Daisy Jones & The Six themselves debuted at #1 on Billboard's Emerging Artistschart – becoming the first act from a scripted series or film to do so. (They also became the first such act to hit #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart.)