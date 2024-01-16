Daisy Jones and the Six Star Wants to Do Season 2 and a Concert Tour

Daisy Jones & The Six became one of the surprise hits of 2023, earning quite a bit of awards acclaim and getting a lot of attention for its original soundtrack. The passionate fandom around Daisy Jones & The Six has led some to wonder if a potential second season of the Prime Video miniseries, a view that Billy Dunne actor Sam Claflin apparently shares. In a recent interview with Variety, Claflin revealed that he has never ruled out the possibility of a sophomore season of Daisy Jones & The Six — and had actually pitched "an outline" for Season 2 to the show's creative team.

"I wish I could answer, but I'm pushing for it," Claflin explained. "I want it. I think it's knowledge now that I basically had written an outline of how I thought Series 2 would go. And I pitched it to Lauren Neustadter and Scott Neustadter, the writers [and] the producers, and was like 'Look, this is what I think should happen... We were all drunk. But I don't know. Who knows?"

"I will keep pushing, because I love the character," Claflin continued. "I love the story. I love the time that we're depicting. I hope there's an opportunity."

Sam Claflin wrote an outline for how he envisions a second season of #DaisyJonesAndTheSix: “I’m pushing for it. I want it!” | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/dY9Pcex2V0 pic.twitter.com/0Aat12kTUL — Variety (@Variety) January 15, 2024

Will Daisy Jones & The Six Go on Tour?

Another prevalent theory has been that the stars of Daisy Jones & The Six could embark on a real-life concert tour — something that Claflin revealed was in the works, prior to last year's Hollywood strikes. Claflin's co-star, Riley Keough, recently hinted that a concert tour is not currently in the cards.

"We were rehearsing to do live performances, but then the writers strike happened," Claflin explained. "We sort of wanted to be in solidarity and support of the writers, and then the actors strike happened, so of course we couldn't get involved."

Sam Claflin on the status of a Daisy Jones & the Six live tour: “We were rehearsing to do live performances, but then the writers strike happened.” | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/dY9Pcex2V0 pic.twitter.com/nB98zTlbGh — Variety (@Variety) January 15, 2024

Will Daisy Jones & The Six Get a Season 2?

Season 1 of Daisy Jones & The Six covered the vast majority of Taylor Jenkins Reid's original book, which chronicled the titular band forming, rising to prominence, and then reflecting on their careers years later. Still, some have begun to theorize about a potential second season, and Keough has echoed that possibility.

"It was such a wonderful experience. I think all of us would love to work together in any capacity again," Keough explained in a recent interview. "I don't know how much room they left for that, but I definitely would work with everyone on the show again."

What Is Daisy Jones & The Six About?

In Daisy Jones & The Six, in 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series also stars Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Sebastian Chacon as Warren, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with Timothy Olyphant guest-starring as Rod Reyes.

