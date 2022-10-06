Daredevil: Born Again Should Introduce One of the Character's Most Vicious Villains

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again will soon begin filming, giving fans of the Man Without Fear 18 episodes of grounded, street-level goodness. To date, little has been revealed about the series itself other than the fact Charlie Cox will reprise his role as the eponymous vigilante while Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk will also make a return. Given that the show's first season will be Marvel Studios' longest project to date, it stands to reason more villains than Kingpin will appear.

Combine that fact with the idea that Daredevil has one of the most interesting rogue's galleries in the entire Marvel stable, one might hope the House of Ideas goes deep into the character's mythos to adapt one of the character's most vicious villains: Tenfingers.

Who is Tenfingers?

At one point, Tenfingers found himself as a member of The Hand, though he soon left the ninja clan to form a cult of his own. By the time readers first see the villain in Daredevil #1 (2015) from Charles Soule and Ron Garney, he oversees the Church of the Sheltering Hands. Throughout his first story arc, Tenfingers and his Sheltering Hands cronies establish themselves as a formidable crime boss in New York's Chinatown.

How would Tenfingers tie into Born Again?

Since the Church of the Sheltering Hands is effectively one large organized crime family, there's a possibility Tenfingers and Kingpin could either come toe-to-toe as warring mob lords or perhaps the former works for the latter. Either way, because Tenfingers has history with The Hand and skirts the line of mysticism, his inclusion in the series could provide more depth than what one might expect from a street-level comic series.

Conveniently enough, the Church of the Sheltering Hands is also the home of one Samuel Chung, the fan-favorite superhero better known as Blindspot.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!