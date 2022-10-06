Daredevil: Born Again Reportedly Filming Sooner Than Thought

Before long at all, principal photography will begin on Daredevil: Born Again. In fact, one new report suggests the Charlie Cox-starring series will begin to roll cameras in just a matter of months. According to DiscussingFilm's Jacob Fisher, Born Again will be shooting principal photography between February and December 2023, squeezing in 18 episodes in the span of 11 months.

Not only that, but Fisher says the series will film in New York City as opposed to Atlanta, where the vast majority of Marvel projects are filmed. The previous three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil were virtually shot entirely within the Big Apple.

Don’t know if this is known or not but DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN will be filming in New York City (rather than Atlanta which is where the D+ shows have been *mostly* filmed at). pic.twitter.com/8dnrXcGYUP — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) October 5, 2022

Cox's Matt Murdock has suddenly found himself as one of the MCU's busiest characters, appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

"He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao said in a chat with Collider earlier this summer. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk."

"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," she added. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

Little else is known about the series other than the inclusion of Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's fan-favorite Wilson Fisk, who last appeared in Hawkeye and will soon star in Echo alongside Alaqua Cox.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series?