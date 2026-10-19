Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll On Karen Page’s MCU Future After Born Again Ends

Daredevil: Born Again is coming to an end with Season 3, the second time that this series has been brought to an end after its third season: the original Daredevil Netflix series was also canceled in Season 3, leaving fans shocked and dismayed. However, Daredevil: Born Again is getting to end things on its own terms, with a pretty stacked Season 3 story arc that will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil’s (Charlie Cox) Defenders teammates Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) reuniting for one last fight.

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One of the most celebrated aspects of the Daredevil TV series (both iterations of it) is the immersive world that’s been built around the superhero character. The supporting cast has become as beloved and vital as the main lead, and that includes Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, former reporter-turned-legal aid, who is both Matt Murdock’s main love interest and Daredevil’s most trusted sidekick. I got the chance to speak with Woll at the press day for her new Shudder horror flick The Cycle, and had to address the situation with Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll Talks Born Again Ending & Her MCU Future

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again / Marvel Television – Disney+

Specifically, I had to ask Deborah Ann Woll how the ending of Daredevil: Born Again feels compared to when Netflix’s Daredevil got the chop, in November of 2018, a month after Season 3 premiered. Basically, the cast of Daredevil wasn’t prepared for it the first time; this time, they were much more ready. s

“I mean, I think the first time we were canceled, we really didn’t know it was coming, right?” Woll explained. “Like, that third season of the Netflix one is my favorite of the three. And I thought it was really a high point in the series, and we fully expected to come back and do more. So I didn’t really get to say goodbye, and that felt like the rug being pulled out from under us. This one? You know, you’re never sure, but I think we all sort of felt like this was the last one… as we were wrapping things up. And so, you know, I stole something from the set, and I hugged everybody I wanted to hug. And I will say this: having played a character over twelve years, you get to see someone go through such different stages of their life. And I really appreciated that they let the story take that change.”

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As for whether or not she’s done with Karen Page and the MCU entirely? Woll has had too much experience and seen too much to believe in ever closing the door completely. “Look, in Marvel, sometimes you’re totally done, and someone else takes your role, and you’re completely replaced, and they move on,” she said. “And sometimes they bring you back over and over and over again – and then sometimes you think you’re totally done, and then they do a Spider-Man movie with all three of them, you know?”

“So there’s just no way to know,” she concluded. “And I think I love this character. And as long as the writing continues to be faithful to who she is, I’m game. But again, that is for someone else to decide.”

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Check out Deborah Ann Woll in the Shudder Original The Cycle, which will premiere on streaming this weekend.