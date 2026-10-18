4 Gritty Crime Shows to Watch If You Miss Daredevil: Born Again (And Aren’t Ready for the Last Season)

Streaming on Disney+ and set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Daredevil: Born Again continued the story of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock that started in Daredevil, which ran from 2015 to 2018. By day, Murdock is a blind lawyer. By night, he fights injustice as the vigilante Daredevil. The series perfectly fused gritty crime drama with intense but grounded superheroics. The characters’ complex morality, paired with their interpersonal dynamics, created a compelling story that viewers really latched onto. It also brought back Daredevil’s archenemy, Wilson Fisk, portrayed by Vincent D’Onofrio. Going by the villain name Kingpin, he was a formidable foe for Murdock and the world around him.

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There are currently two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again available on Disney+. Much to the dismay of the audience, and despite the season two finale hitting an IMDb rating series high, Disney announced that the series will conclude with its highly anticipated third season. The series remains popular, so the decision comes as a surprise to the fans. While Marvel has been moving away from television to focus on its film output, many fans had hoped that the strong viewership and high ratings of Born Again would allow it to continue. Unfortunately, that was not to be. Thankfully, there are four gritty crime shows Daredevil fans can watch to fill the void.

4.) Gotham

Gotham aired on Fox for five seasons, running from 2014 to 2019. Spanning 100 episodes, the series flipped the script when it comes to Batman stories. The main focus of the show was Detective James Gordon (Ben McKenzie) of the GCPD. Partnered with Detective Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue), they are tasked with investigating the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne. This kickstarts the relationship between Gordon and a young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz), who has his own arc throughout the series. Throughout each season, Gordon and Bullock also investigate many episodic cases featuring original characters as well as many of Batman’s classic rogues.

The series features more than its fair share of murders, and some can be quite gruesome, particularly when a reimagined Professor Pyg starts wreaking havoc in Gotham City. This opens up the series to gritty criminal investigations. Filmed on the streets of New York City, Gotham itself also feels like the most fleshed-out version we have seen on screen. The series is at its edgiest and most grounded in the first season, but starting in the second it became more fantastical and comic book-inspired, while still maintaining much of its gritty edge. The series came to a premature end with season five. Showrunners had a seven-season plan, but thankfully were able to work the most important points into the shortened fifth season they received. They were able to wrap up the story and, after a ten-year time jump, show Bruce Wayne return to Gotham and become Batman.

3.) Prodigal Son

Airing on Fox, the series Prodigal Son ran for two seasons from 2019 to 2021. The series followed Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a former FBI profiler who begins consulting with NYPD detectives on murder cases. But the character also fights inner battles while trying to stay out of his father’s shadow. The big twist of the series is that his father, Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), is an infamous serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Bright has a unique ability to see cases from the perspective of the killer, making him an effective profiler. But with this gift comes the fear that he could one day give in to his psychopathic tendencies and become a killer just like his father.

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Due to declining viewership, the series was cancelled and ended with a cliffhanger. But it could be the perfect series for viewers of Daredevil: Born Again. Bright and the team of detectives from the NYPD investigate everything from single murders all the way to serial killings, and some of them can be quite disturbing (while staying within network television guidelines). The crimes were gritty, and the investigations were realistic. The true highlight of the show was the characters. The dynamics between all characters were well-written, but the relationship between Bright and his serial killer father was fascinating to watch, with the two actors putting on masterful performances that often oozed with tension. Prodigal Son is currently streaming on Netflix.

2.) The Penguin

One of the biggest hits of 2024 was HBO’s The Penguin, the next chapter in Matt Reeves’ universe that began with The Batman (2022). Picking up in the immediate aftermath of the catastrophic flooding caused by the Riddler (Paul Dano), the series follows Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell), aka The Penguin, and his rise to power after the death of Carmine Falcone in the climax of the film. Through schemes and manipulations, including against Carmine’s daughter Sofia (Cristin Milioti), Oz is able to largely dismantle the current structure of organized crime in Gotham and seize the power for himself. It also continues plot threads set up in The Batman, such as the impacts of the flood and the manufacture and sale of drugs by the Falcone family, and sets up story elements that may play a role in The Batman Part II in 2028.

The limited series told its story across eight episodes and won multiple awards. Colin Farrell even won a Golden Globe for his role, becoming only the third person to win one for portraying a Batman villain, preceded by Heath Ledger for The Dark Knight and Joaquin Phoenix for Joker. Unlike Daredevil: Born Again, The Penguin places its focus entirely on the criminals rather than on the hero trying to stop them. But the tone matches, as does the quality of the writing and production. The show has often been described as a comic book version of The Sopranos, which was also a gritty organized crime series. The characters are compelling, with Cristin Milioti’s character sometimes stealing the show, and Farrell giving a performance so good it makes you forget that Oz is supposed to be the villain of the story (until the end, when he reminds viewers of that very clearly). The Penguin is streaming on HBO Max.

1.) Better Call Saul

Both a prequel and an epilogue to the hit series Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is similar yet vastly different from Daredevil: Born Again. The lead character is Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a criminal lawyer in New Mexico. In the series, viewers get to watch the ethical decline of McGill from an aspiring lawyer to the corrupt criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman, which is the version of him the audience sees in Breaking Bad. Viewers also get to see flash-forwards to 2010, after the events of the first series. There, Goodman faces the consequences of his actions in both shows.

The series came to an end in 2022 after airing 63 episodes across six seasons, one more episode than its predecessor. Viewers of Daredevil: Born Again who enjoyed the legal aspects of Matt Murdock’s work will likely enjoy it in Better Call Saul as well, though the legal journey of McGill/Goodman is certainly different from that of Murdock. It also explores the difficulties that come with a career in legal practice. The true strength of the series, just like the others on this list, is the performances. The characters were compelling, with Odenkirk masterfully showing Jimmy McGill’s journey towards corruption and crime. Fans of the series have often expressed displeasure with the fact that Odenkirk has never won any awards for his work on the series. Better Call Saul is available to stream on Netflix.