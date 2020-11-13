Darkwing Duck Fans Are Split Over Upcoming Reboot

Friday afternoon, news surfaced Disney is currently developing a new Darkwing Duck reboot for Disney+. The reboot of the classic '90s hit was met with a divisive crowd on social media, with people split for a variety of reasons. In the initial announcement, it was revealed Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are two of the executive producers on the series, two Hollywood mainstays behind hard-R projects like This Is The End, Superbad, The Boys, and Pineapple Express amongst others.

The more adult tones the producers have been known for is one of the main contention points for the series, while another has been the exclusion of writer Frank Angones. Angones is most known for being an executive producer on the 2017 DuckTales reboot, and much of the fandom wants him to take a shot at the Disney+ reboot of Darkwing, especially after the character was already reintroduced in that specific take on the franchise.

That said, the initial was clear there's yet to be a writer attached to the product, only that Rogen and Goldberg are producing with their colleagues James Weaver and Alex McAtee. The original Darkwing Duck series first debuted in 1991 and aired over 90s episodes throughout three seasons.

