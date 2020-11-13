Darkwing Duck Fans Are Split Over Upcoming Reboot
Friday afternoon, news surfaced Disney is currently developing a new Darkwing Duck reboot for Disney+. The reboot of the classic '90s hit was met with a divisive crowd on social media, with people split for a variety of reasons. In the initial announcement, it was revealed Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are two of the executive producers on the series, two Hollywood mainstays behind hard-R projects like This Is The End, Superbad, The Boys, and Pineapple Express amongst others.
The more adult tones the producers have been known for is one of the main contention points for the series, while another has been the exclusion of writer Frank Angones. Angones is most known for being an executive producer on the 2017 DuckTales reboot, and much of the fandom wants him to take a shot at the Disney+ reboot of Darkwing, especially after the character was already reintroduced in that specific take on the franchise.
That said, the initial was clear there's yet to be a writer attached to the product, only that Rogen and Goldberg are producing with their colleagues James Weaver and Alex McAtee. The original Darkwing Duck series first debuted in 1991 and aired over 90s episodes throughout three seasons.
Ready to Get Dangerous
Darkwing Duck is getting a new reboot! Disney has confirmed that the terror that flaps in the night is getting a brand new cartoon reboot for Disney+. I'm really excited and ready to get dangerous once more! pic.twitter.com/daK5owRzit— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) November 13, 2020
All CAPS
IT'S HAPPENING #DuckTales #darkwingduck pic.twitter.com/IQF7HMroPY— Christopher Aaron (@caaronart) November 13, 2020
#FreeFrank
Why not give the reboot to frank? I am so confused. From the start his main goal was to get darkwing duck rebooted— dorry (@fruitdorry) November 13, 2020
#ItsAllConnected
the darkwing duck reboot needs to be with the versions from ducktales.. otherwise i am not interested— samantha 🌸⚡️ (@holymangos) November 13, 2020
Yes!
YES! Darkwing Duck Reboot in Development on Disney+! pic.twitter.com/8ILlkCrsuV— DisNoah's Adventures 🏰🎆🎄🎅🎁☃️❄ (@disnoahadvntrs) November 13, 2020
Very Surprising
I’m definitely interested in checking out the Darkwing Duck reboot! But I must say...
I never would have thought Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the guys who produced stuff like This Is The End, Neighbors, The Interview, and The Boys, would help produce this.
Very surprising xD— SP (@sp_2233) November 13, 2020
Closing My Eyes
MY TWO MOODS ABOIT THE DARKWING DUCK REBOOT pic.twitter.com/Flf3q1HFjv— DARKWING DUCK REBOOT 😭? • DT SPOILERS (@trinitytrios) November 13, 2020
All three seasons of the original Darkwing Duck are now streaming on DisneY+.prev