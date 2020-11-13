Darkwing Duck Reboot in Development at Disney+

✖

Everybody's favorite cartoon duck is gliding back into action! After rebooting DuckTales with incredible success in recent years, Disney has brought Darkwing Duck back into the fold for a handful of episodes of the series, and fans have loved seeing the beloved character on TV once again. Now, it appears that there has been enough love for Darkwing that Disney is looking to give him is very own series for the second time. That's right, a Darkwing Duck TV reboot is on the way.

According to Variety, there is a Darkwing Duck reboot currently in development at Disney+. There isn't any writer currently attached to the project, but the report claims that Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex AcAtee are on board to executive produce.

The original Darkwing Duck series began in 1991 and aired three seasons over the course of two years. Jim Cummings provided the voice of the titular crime-fighter, and the actor reprised the role in the recent DuckTales reboot. Just last month, Darkwing Duck appeared in an hour-long edition of the series.

This story is developing. More to come...